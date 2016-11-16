Nordstrom's goal lifts Hurricanes to 1-0 victory

RALEIGH, N.C. -- With more pieces to the defense in place and performing at a rather high level, the Carolina Hurricanes enjoyed seeing the possibilities of going on a bit of a surge.

Left winger Joakim Nordstrom scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period to break a scoreless tie as the Hurricanes defeated the San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Goaltender Cam Ward made 22 saves as the Hurricanes (5-6-4) won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

"We've showed what we can do when we're on," Ward said, noting the stellar effort by the defensemen in front of him.

The outcome ended a three-game winning streak for the Sharks (9-7-0), who've won half of their road games this season but couldn't generate much at the offensive end across the final two periods.

No doubt the Hurricanes received a boost from the return of defenseman Justin Faulk, who's considered one of their most accomplished players. He hadn't played since Nov. 6 because of an injury.

"I have to take every day as a next step," Faulk said. "Just trying to get the feeling back. One of the biggest issues coming back is being able to handle the hits and the pressure in the game. That's one of the biggest things, just trying to make sure you're comfortable with that."

Nordstrom, who has played in every Carolina game this season, followed up an initial shot and was rewarded as the puck got past Sharks goalie Aaron Dell with 9:12 remaining. Nordstrom had gone nine games without recording a point.

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

The assist went to left winger Viktor Stalberg, his first of the season.

Dell, making his second NHL start, stopped 32 shots in what at times was an outstanding performance.

Ward improved to 6-1 all-time against the Sharks. He has put together consecutive strong outings after holding the Washington Capitals to one goal in Saturday night's victory.

It was the first shutout of the season for the Hurricanes.

Ward is 3-1-2 in his last six starts and he seems to have temporarily muted any talk in the immediate future about a shared goaltending situation with Eddie Lack.

Carolina outshot Sharks 33-22, with more than half of San Jose's shots coming in the first period.

The Sharks were shut out for the third time this season and for the second time in a five-game span.

The Sharks aren't sneaking up on teams this season and they're expecting opponents to be amped up and ready for them.

"Everybody is ready for us right now and there's no more surprises," Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic said.

Carolina evened its home record at 3-3. After a rugged road stretch to begin the season, the Hurricanes are counting on making up ground as the schedule as turned more favorable.

"At some point playing at home, we have to take advantage of that," Carolina coach Bill Peters said.

The Hurricanes have won eight of the last 11 meetings with San Jose.

The Sharks have built a reputation for winning on the road, though they won't repeat a perfect mid-November road swing like they had last year. They won all six games of a road trip a year ago.

"You want to win," Vlasic said. "It doesn't matter if it's at home or on the road. ... We (have been) playing good."

The Hurricanes were energized early, putting five shots on goal during one flurry in the first period.

The teams combined for 25 shots in the first period.

It was much different in the second period, with the Sharks unable to register a shot until more than 12 minutes elapsed. The Hurricanes recorded 10 of the 12 shots in the period.

Even though the Hurricanes didn't produce on a power-play chance early in the second period, that seemed to set the tone for an extended stretch.

NOTES: The Hurricanes had D Justin Faulk back in the lineup after he missed three games with an undisclosed upper-body injury. ... Carolina D Brett Pesce turned 22 on Tuesday. ... With the Sharks starting G Aaron Dell, it was the third straight game the Hurricanes faced a backup goalie. ... Tuesday's 22 shots for the Sharks marked their second-fewest of the season. Their low mark for shots came in the previous game with 20 against Tampa Bay. ... The Sharks play the fifth contest of a six-game road trip Thursday night at St. Louis. ... The Hurricanes play the fourth contest of a five-game homestand Friday night against Montreal.