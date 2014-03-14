Preview: Sharks at Islanders

The New York Islanders return from their Western Canadian road trip to host the San Jose Sharks on Friday. The Islanders posted a 2-1-1 mark on the trip but are 2-7-1 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum since their last regulation home win on Jan. 6. San Jose is riding a four-game winning streak and is 7-1-1 in its last nine games - all against Eastern Conference opponents.

Backup netminder Alex Stalock started for the Sharks in their 4-3 shootout win at Columbus on Thursday, meaning Antti Niemi is likely to return to the crease on Friday. Former Shark Evgeni Nabokov is expected to receive the nod for New York, although Anders Nilsson has started three of the last five games due to the veteran Russian’s struggles since returning from a leg injury. San Jose snapped a six-game power-play scoring drought on Thursday, while the Islanders’ penalty kill is one of the worst in the league - allowing 48 goals on 209 opportunities.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (43-17-7): Raffi Torres has missed the last two games and is day-to-day due to soreness in his surgically repaired knee. Patrick Marleau scored twice on Thursday and is two goals shy of his seventh career 30-goal season. Joe Pavelski has seven points in his last four games to match his career-high of 66 points.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (25-33-9): Michael Grabner suffered a concussion in Monday’s 7-4 victory over Vancouver and is out indefinitely. Rookie Anders Lee could be promoted to the first line to replace Grabner after recording five goals and two assists in seven games. Fellow rookie Ryan Strome has five points (two goals, three assists) and is averaging over 16 minutes of ice time in seven games since being recalled from the American Hockey League.

1. The Sharks are 19-6-3 against Eastern Conference foes.

2. Nabokov has yet to face San Jose - where he spent the first 10 years of his NHL career - since leaving in 2010.

3. The Islanders won at San Jose 3-2 in a shootout on Dec. 10 in a game where they were outshot 48-28.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Islanders 2