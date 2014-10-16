Preview: Sharks at Islanders

The New York Islanders have begun the season with three straight victories for the first time since 2001-02 and look to extend that streak when the unbeaten San Jose Sharks visit on Thursday. The Islanders boast 15 goals – five on the power play in 12 chances – while captain John Tavares and Brock Nelson have posted seven points apiece. The Sharks opened their campaign with two consecutive shutouts before starting a five-game road trip with a 6-5 shootout victory over Washington on Tuesday.

The Islanders have received a big boost from the late-preseason acquisitions of defensemen Johnny Boychuk (two goals, four assists) and Nick Leddy, who scored in the 6-3 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Sharks are also getting production from their defense, which has registered three goals and 10 points. San Jose has beaten the Islanders in its last three trips to Long Island, including a 4-3 triumph in March.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (3-0-0): Joe Thornton is three points shy of 1,200 in his career after taking a puck to the face in warmups Tuesday, posting two assists in 22:25 of ice time and reportedly undergoing dental work Wednesday. Thornton is expected to play Thursday, joining a team that has collected 12 goals - led by three from Tommy Wingels and two each from Patrick Marleau and defenseman Matt Irwin. The Sharks do need to get their power play in gear after capitalizing on just two of 15 opportunities.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (3-0-0): Nelson, who scored 14 goals last season as a rookie, has four already to lead the way while Tavares has set up a team-high five tallies. The Islanders must be better defensively as the season goes on after giving up three goals in each game and 43 shots on net against the Rangers. Leddy and Boychuk both boast a plus-4 rating while rookie defenseman Griffin Reinhart, the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, is minus-1 and averaged 14:23 of ice time in his first three NHL games.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Jaroslav Halak is 87-33-14 with a 2.14 goals-against average in home games as opposed to 59-52-15 and a 2.64 GAA on the road.

2. San Jose D Brent Burns, who played most of last season at forward, has recorded four assists in the opening week of the season.

3. The Islanders, who finished 29th in penalty killing last season, have allowed four power-play goals in three games.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Islanders 3