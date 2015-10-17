Preview: Sharks at Islanders

Not even a key injury can slow down the red-hot San Jose Sharks, who try for their fifth victory in as many games this season when they visit the New York Islanders on Saturday. San Jose prevailed 2-1 over New Jersey in a shootout Friday in its first game without second-line center Logan Couture, who fractured his right fibula in practice Thursday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

”We haven’t spent a lot of time on it; it’s a reality,“ Sharks coach Peter DeBoer told reporters prior to Friday’s game after the club lost its second-leading goal-scorer (27) and point-getter (67) from last season. ”He’s out, and until he’s back, someone else has to do the job.“ That someone is Tomas Hertl, who was promoted from the third line after scoring two goals in San Jose’s first three games and notched an assist Friday. New York erased a two-goal deficit to defeat Nashville 4-3 on Thursday as captain John Tavares scored for the second consecutive game and has recorded five points in his last two contests. '‘You’ve got to find ways to win,‘’ Tavares told reporters. '‘You won’t always have your best. We were able to beat one of the best teams in the West. You look at their team. It was a good way to battle back and find a way to win. ...”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (4-0-0): San Jose’s fast start can be greatly attributed to goaltender Martin Jones (4-0-0, two goals allowed in 245 minutes, 108 saves on 110 shots), who had his shutout string end at 234:33 on Friday when Adam Henrique scored with 3:38 remaining in regulation. Rookie right wing Joonas Donskoi missed Friday’s game with a lower-body injury and is questionable to play Saturday. San Jose was 6-3-1 in the second contest of back-to-back games last season.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (2-1-1): Anders Lee has a goal and two assists as he appears on his way to validating his breakout 25-goal output last season. Thomas Greiss, who played 44 games in parts of his first four NHL seasons with the Sharks, is 2-0-1 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .925 save percentage after making 44 saves Thursday. Greiss again is playing the backup role as Jaroslav Halak has yet to make his season debut because of an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose successfully killed its first 16 penalties of the season before Henrique’s goal denied Jones a third straight shutout.

2. New York has been short-handed 15 times in 2015-16, allowing one goal and scoring once in those situations.

3. The Sharks are 12-4-1 in the last 17 meetings and split four encounters over the past two seasons, with each team winning at home in 2014-15.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Islanders 2