Preview: Sharks at Islanders

The New York Islanders look to take advantage of a day's rest as they continue their five-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. New York began its string of home games with a 3-2 overtime victory over Anaheim on Sunday, with Josh Bailey scoring 54 seconds into an extra session that was forced when the Ducks tallied with a minute remaining in the third period.

Brock Nelson also scored Sunday, giving him two goals and three points on the season - both team highs. San Jose figures to be a bit fatigued after suffering its first loss of the season, a 7-4 setback against the New York Rangers on Monday in the second contest of its five-game road trip. The Sharks received a four-point performance from captain Joe Pavelski and got within one goal twice in the third period after facing 3-1 and 5-2 deficits but yielded a pair of empty-netters in the final 96 seconds. Defenseman Brent Burns is off to a red-hot start this season, registering three goals and three assists over his first three contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (2-1-0): Pavelski entered Monday with just one assist in his first two games but scored a goal and set up three others against the Rangers. It was the first four-point effort for the 32-year-old since March 25, 2014, when he registered three tallies and an assist versus Edmonton. San Jose is 3-for-12 on the power play through three games, with Logan Couture scoring two of the goals.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (1-2-0): John Tavares scored his 208th career goal on Sunday, climbing within of three of Derek King for ninth place on the franchise list. The 26-year-old captain will tie Dave Lewis for 24th with 514 games played when he takes the ice against San Jose. Bailey needs six points to pull even with Jason Blake and Steve Thomas (258) for 24th place in Islanders history.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders are 13-0-2 at home against Western Conference teams since moving into Barclays Center.

2. Despite its winning record, San Jose has only three players with positive plus/minus ratings.

3. The Islanders swept last season's two-game series and seek a third straight win over the Sharks for the first time since capturing four in a row from 1992-94.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Sharks 2