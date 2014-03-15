Sharks stay hot, beat Islanders on road

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Unlike the handful of teams vying for the two Western Conference wild card spots, the San Jose Sharks’ place in the playoffs is secure. But as the Sharks have learned over the last six weeks, the intensity is the same at the top of the standings as it is amongst the teams battling for the final spots in the playoff field.

The red-hot Sharks continued their pursuit of the Pacific Division championship and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Friday night when four players scored a goal apiece in a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum.

With their fifth straight win, the Sharks (44-17-7) temporarily moved ahead of Anaheim in the Pacific Division and within two points of idle St. Louis for the top overall seed in the Western Conference. The Ducks play Colorado later Friday night.

“Every game’s so important -- everybody’s fighting for their lives right now,” said Sharks center Joe Thornton, who scored one of San Jose’s two second period goals. “It’s fun hockey to be a part of.”

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Islanders

The Sharks -- who will participate in the playoffs for the 15th time in the last 16 years but have yet to reach the Stanley Cup in the franchise’s 22-season history -- were 11 points behind Anaheim the morning of Feb. 1 but have gone 10-2-1 since then, including 7-1-1 since play resumed following the Olympic break.

“We realized we were going to play every other night coming out of the Olympic break -- preparing themselves, staying healthy during the Olympic break and getting their rest,” Thornton said. “It’s a sprint and we’ve just got to keep it going. Anaheim’s right there and (third-place) L.A. can get hot too. So it’s going to be fun seeing this race develop over the next 15 games or so.”

Left winger Matt Nieto and defenseman Jason Demers scored goals during a 79-second span in the first period Friday night to give the Sharks a lead they would not relinquish.

The Islanders twice closed to within a goal in the second period, but Thornton and right winger Marty Havlat responded with goals each time and New York did not narrow the gap again until an extra attacker goal in the final minute of the third.

“We like where we’re at,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “But we’re not satisfied.”

Sharks goaltender Antti Niemi made 35 saves as he outdueled Islanders goaltender Evgeni Nabokov, who spent his first 12 NHL seasons in San Jose. Nabokov, who holds most of the Sharks’ goaltending records, left as a free agent following the 2010 season, which freed up the starting job for Niemi.

“He was the backbone of our team for 10 years and it was definitely weird seeing him on the other side,” Thornton said of Nabokov. “But we came up with the two points.”

For the Islanders (25-34-9), who have lost seven of their last 10 (3-6-1), center Anders Lee and center Brock Nelson scored in the second period.

New York -- four nights removed from scoring seven third period goals in a stunning 7-4 win over Vancouver -- did not mount a serious threat in the third period Friday until Nabokov was pulled with two minutes left. The Islanders peppered Niemi with a half-dozen shots before center Frans Nielsen finally scored with 21.4 seconds left.

“The amazing thing to me is that we’re getting our chances,” New York coach Jack Capuano said of the Islanders, who outshot their opponent in each of their last four losses. “That tells me that we’re playing a certain way, we’re playing the right way. We’ve just got to find a way to get it done.”

Nabokov made 22 saves in his first career start against the Sharks.

NOTES: While the Sharks are vying for the top seed in the West, the Islanders, who began Friday 14 points out of the final wild-card spot in the East, began looking toward the future this week by recalling C Johan Sundstrom from Bridgeport of the AHL and signing D Kevin Czuczman as a college free agent out of Lake Superior State. Sundstrom, who was called up in place of injured RW Michael Grabner (concussion), made his NHL debut Friday while Czuczman, who signed a two-year deal, was scratched but is expected to play for the Islanders before the end of the season. ... In addition to Grabner and Czuczman, the Islanders also scratched LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Carkner and D Radek Martinek, all of whom were healthy inactives. ... With the Sharks in the midst of three East Coast games in four days, the club recalled C Bracken Kearns from Worcester of the AHL for depth purposes. He was a healthy scratch Friday. ... In addition to Kearns, the Sharks scratched LW Raffi Torres, who missed his third straight game with general soreness, as well as the healthy duo of RW Mike Brown and D Matt Tennyson.