Islanders stay perfect with shootout win

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- In their final season at Nassau Coliseum, the New York Islanders have already done something none of the franchise’s four Stanley Cup champions ever achieved.

Center John Tavares scored in the fifth round of the shootout Thursday night and the Islanders continued their perfect start with a dramatic 4-3 win over the previously perfect San Jose Sharks.

The Islanders, who have reached the playoffs once in the last seven seasons, are 4-0-0 for only the third time in franchise history. Neither of the first two Islanders squads to open with at least four straight wins -- the 1976-77 team, which began 4-0-0, or the 2001-02 team, which started 6-0-0 -- went on to win the Stanley Cup, though both reached the playoffs.

The longest perfect start by the Islanders’ dynastic teams happened in 1981, when the second of the four straight champions opened 2-0-0.

“It’s early, but certainly all the points, all the wins count,” Tavares said. “We’ve got a great group in here. Everyone’s kind of fitting in nicely. It’s nice to see. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

The rebuilt-on-the-fly Islanders -- who share the NHL lead in points with Montreal (4-1-0) and are one of two unbeaten teams, along with Minnesota (2-0-0) -- were buoyed by holdovers and newcomers alike Thursday.

Defenseman Nick Leddy, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 4, tied the score with a second-period goal.

Right winger Kyle Okposo, a first-round pick of the Islanders in 2006, and center Josh Bailey, New York’s first-round pick in 2008, scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the third period before Sharks center Tomas Hertl tied the score at 3-3 with 9:44 left.

Center Logan Couture gave the Sharks a quick lead in the shootout by scoring on San Jose’s first shot, but Okposo kept the Islanders alive by scoring on their third shot.

Two rounds later, Tavares -- whom the Islanders selected first overall in 2009 -- added yet another entry to his resume of impressive shootout goals. He came to a nearly complete stop a few feet in front of Sharks goalie Alex Stalock and shuffled the puck at the edge of his stick about 10 times before flipping it into the upper right corner of the net.

“What more can you say? I think the move speaks for itself,” Bailey said. “It was an incredible move. We’ve come to expect those things out of Johnny. He’s that special of a player.”

Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak, who signed a four-year deal as a free agent in July, then stopped Sharks center Joe Thornton to send the crowd of 11,248 into a frenzy.

Chants of “YES! YES! YES!” filled the corridors as fans exited the 42-year-old Coliseum. The Islanders begin play at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next season.

“We have high-character guys in that room that went through a period obviously of the rebuild,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “We’re at a point now that we believe when we go into games, we can win games. We always believed that, but (general manager) Garth (Snow) made some real good acquisitions for our hockey club.”

Halak finished with 20 saves in regulation and overtime for the Islanders.

Defenseman Brent Burns and center Patrick Marleau scored in the second period for the Sharks (3-0-1), who were trying to open the season with at least four straight wins for the third straight season. San Jose began last season at 6-0-0 and started the 2013 campaign 7-0-0.

The shootout loss soured an otherwise magnificent performance by Stalock, who made 42 saves, including 14 in a scoreless first period in which the Sharks got off just three shots of their own.

“Played a remarkable game,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “Gave us the game we thought we’d get from him. Some really good saves. Gave us a chance to regroup between periods, come out and wade our way into the second and third.”

The Sharks became the first visiting team to play its last game at Nassau Coliseum, where they went 6-7-2-1 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses).

NOTES: Islanders C Mikhail Grabovski didn’t return to the game after suffering an upper body injury when he was leveled by Sharks LW John Scott late in the first period. Grabovski laid motionless for about a minute before slowly making his way off the ice. ... Before the game, the Islanders activated D Calvin de Haan from injured reserve and sent D Griffin Reinhart to Bridgeport of the AHL. De Haan missed the first three games with an upper-body injury. ... The Islanders had a trio of healthy scratches: LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan and RW Colin McDonald. ... The Sharks scratched RW Mike Brown, who missed his second straight game with a hand injury, and C James Sheppard, who has yet to play this season because of a knee injury, as well as healthy D Scott Hannan. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton said his jaw felt fine Thursday, less than two days after he was hit there by a puck that caromed off the crossbar before the Sharks’ 6-5 win over the Washington Capitals. Thornton underwent a precautionary jaw exam Wednesday.