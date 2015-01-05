Preview: Sharks at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to break even on their four-game homestand when they face off against the San Jose Sharks in the finale on Monday. Winnipeg carried a five-game point streak into the stretch at MTS Centre but kicked it off with losses to Minnesota and the New York Islanders, scoring two goals in each defeat. The Jets bounced back in a big way Saturday, falling behind before netting five unanswered tallies in a 5-1 triumph over Toronto.

San Jose suffered a fate similar to the Maple Leafs’ later that night, scoring twice in 40 seconds to take the lead against St. Louis before surrendering six straight goals in a 7-2 home setback. It was the fourth loss in five games (1-3-1) for the Sharks, who played without Joe Thornton due to an upper-body injury. San Jose posted a 3-0 home victory over Winnipeg on Oct. 11 in their first meeting of the season, with Patrick Marleau recording a goal and an assist while Alex Stalock made 30 saves for his third career shutout.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), TSN3, TVA (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (20-14-5): Thornton’s consecutive games played streak ended at 319 on Saturday as he missed his first contest due to injury since April 2, 2010. The former captain was placed on injured reserve Sunday after apparently injuring his shoulder in a collision with Anaheim defenseman Clayton Stoner in Wednesday’s victory over the Ducks. Defenseman John Scott is eligible to return to the lineup after serving his four-game suspension for an illegal hit on Anaheim’s Tim Jackman.

ABOUT THE JETS (20-12-7): Bryan Little enters Monday’s contest with a six-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and six assists. The 12th overall pick of the 2006 draft, Little netted a tally and set up two others in Saturday’s victory to extend the run. Captain Andrew Ladd also has been hot, recording his fourth two-point performance in five games with a pair of assists against the Maple Leafs.

OVERTIME

1. Stalock is likely to get the nod in goal for San Jose as he stopped all 50 shots he faced in winning his two career starts against Winnipeg.

2. Jets rookie D Ben Chiarot is coming off a contest in which he scored his first NHL goal and recorded his first two-point performance.

3. San Jose is 1-for-20 on the power play over its last four games.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Sharks 2