Preview: Sharks at Jets

The San Jose Sharks attempt to string together three straight victories for the first time since November when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. San Jose outscored Toronto and Calgary by a combined 12-4 in back-to-back triumphs and vies for its first three-game winning streak since capturing six in a row from Nov. 13-22.

Joe Thornton has been an offensive force of late, recording at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games while registering four multi-point performances over his past seven contests. Winnipeg has dropped three of its last four games, including the opener of its three-game homestand against Buffalo on Sunday. The Jets are hoping Blake Wheeler has found his scoring touch as the team’s points leader tallied versus the Sabres to snap his 12-game drought. Wheeler notched two assists Jan. 2 as Winnipeg posted a 4-1 victory at San Jose in the first of the teams’ three meetings this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (20-18-2): Brent Burns matched Thornton on Monday with a goal and an assist in San Jose’s 5-4 victory in Calgary, making him the first NHL defenseman with 18 tallies in his team’s first 40 games since Al MacInnis accomplished the feat in 1990-91 with the Flames. The 30-year-old Burns already has surpassed his goal total from last season (17) and is four away from matching his career high set in 2013-14. Logan Couture, who has missed 30 of San Jose’s first 40 games due to injuries, recorded his first goal of the campaign in Monday’s victory as he hopes to reach double digits for the sixth consecutive season.

ABOUT THE JETS (19-20-3): Mark Scheifele, who is third on the team with 12 goals, sat out Sunday’s loss and likely will miss at least three more games with a lower-body injury. “Mark had some tests done after (Sunday‘s) pregame skate ... and didn’t really like the results of that,” coach Paul Maurice told the Winnipeg Sun. “He’s going to be at least five or six days, maybe a week, before we’re looking at having him back on the ice.” Bryan Little shares the team lead in goals with Drew Stafford at 14 but has gone seven games without a tally.

OVERTIME

1. Jets C Mathieu Perreault is expected to play against the Sharks after suffering an undisclosed injury Sunday.

2. Burns has collected six goals and five assists during his seven-game point streak while posting five multi-point performances over his last 10 contests.

3. Winnipeg D Paul Postma, who has been a healthy scratch since Nov. 10 and appeared in only two games this season, was assigned to Manitoba of the American Hockey League for conditioning.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Sharks 2