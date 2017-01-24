Preview: Sharks at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to make their four-game homestand a winning one — and exact some revenge in the process — when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday in the finale. Winnipeg, which suffered a 5-2 loss at San Jose on Jan. 16, won the first two contests of its string at MTS Centre before dropping a 3-2 decision to Anaheim on Monday.

Nikolaj Ehlers enters Tuesday with a three-game goal-scoring streak after extending his career high by netting his 17th in the loss to the Ducks. San Jose is coming off its fifth consecutive victory, a 5-2 triumph at Colorado on Monday in which Patrick Marleau recorded his first career four-goal performance — all in the third period. The Sharks have been stingy during their winning streak, allowing fewer than three tallies in each of the victories. San Jose remained one point behind Anaheim in the Pacific Division with the win over the Avalanche and can overtake the Ducks for first place Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (30-16-2): Marleau scored three times in the first 10:35 of the third period for a natural hat trick, then tallied with 3:37 remaining to become the 12th player in NHL history to score four goals in one session and first since Mario Lemieux on Jan. 26, 1997, at Montreal. The 37-year-old left wing, who had gone seven games without a goal, joined Owen Nolan and Tomas Hertl as the only players in franchise history to record four in a contest and is now three away from 500 for his career. Defenseman Brent Burns, who also notched two assists, scored on Monday to reach the 20-goal plateau for the second straight season and third in his career.

ABOUT THE JETS (22-24-4): Mark Scheifele is riding a five-game point streak during which he has collected two goals and five assists. The 23-year-old center, who notched an assist against Anaheim, netted a tally and set up another in last week's setback in San Jose. Winnipeg could be without Mathieu Perreault for Tuesday's contest as the veteran center exited the loss to the Ducks in the first period with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Jets D Tobias Enstrom registered his 300th career point Monday with an assist on Ehlers' goal.

2. San Jose D Justin Braun's next point will be his 100th in the NHL.

3. Winnipeg RW Drew Stafford (lower body) missed Monday's contest and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Jets 1