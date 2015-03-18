Pavelec backstops Jets past Sharks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec is no longer the forgotten guy at the end of the bench.

Pavelec has the Jets’ net back and he’s doing everything he can to keep it, posting a 38-save performance as the hosts defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old goalie from the Czech Republic started his second straight game -- the first time he’s had consecutive starts since November -- and was simply sensational again. That’s two wins in a row, after he allowed just one goal in Winnipeg’s gritty 2-1 triumph over the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The triumphs came after he failed to stop a shot from outside the blue line with time winding down in a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues a week ago. That night, he was on in relief of rookie goalie Michael Hutchinson, who had been the main man between the pipes for the Jets for at least a month.

Pavelec said he’s not dwelling on why he was the backup for such a long stretch.

“Well, I don’t care what happened before,” he said. “Now is now. I don’t care what happened before. My job is to be ready whenever I have a chance to play.”

Pavelec said he’s doesn’t see back-to back starting assignments as a vote of confidence from head coach Paul Maurice.

“No, that doesn’t matter. If you play two games in three nights or one game in seven nights, you still have to put in the effort,” he said. “So it’s nice, it’s nice to be back in the net, that’s for sure, but that’s pretty much it.”

Right winger Blake Wheeler scored a pair of goals, his 21st and 22nd of the season, and chipped in an assist on center Mark Scheifele’s 12th goal to spark the Jets (35-23-12). Rookie center Adam Lowry, with his eighth, and left winger Andrew Ladd, with his 24th, also scored for Winnipeg, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead just 13 minutes into the first period to chase San Jose starter Antti Niemi from the net.

Scheifele and right winger Drew Stafford each had two assists.

Center Joe Pavelski replied with his 33rd and 34th goals of the season for the Sharks (34-28-8), both assisted by Joe Thornton.

Wheeler said the usually sound, stingy Jets allowed far too man scoring chances, forcing Pavelec to be brilliant.

“We don’t give up a whole lot, so it can be sometimes tedious back there,” said Wheeler. “Tonight, he got a little bit more action than he did in Tampa Bay, but when we needed him to make big stops, he made some big ones for us.”

The Jets were missing some key personnel as they strive to make the playoffs for the first time since the franchise relocated from Atlanta in 2011. Injuries relegated centers Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien to the press box.

The Jets hold down the second wild card spot in the ultra-tight Western Conference, just a point up on the Calgary Flames who were shut out 4-0 by the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. Winnipeg hosts the Blues on Thursday and then wraps up a three-game home stand Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

It was a brutal beginning to a seven-game road trip for San Jose, still five points back of the Flames and now six behind the Jets. The Sharks head east to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The Jets scored three goals on just eight shots to seize a commanding lead in the first period. Niemi got the hook after Ladd’s goal with just under seven minutes left.

Sharks’ backup goalie Alex Stalock made 12 saves.

Some will say Lowry made a wise play to open the scoring just 1:10 into the opening period, while other will say Niemi simply blew it. The rookie center picked up a loose puck in the corner below the goal line, took a quick look and fired, banking it in off Niemi’s pads.

Pavelski said Lowry’s quick goal from a near-impossible angle was a minor setback.

“It’s not deflating. It’s part of the game. There’s lot of guys who’ve scored goals like that,” he said. “If you think the wind’s going to be taken out of sails with 59 minutes left, you’re wrong. We’ve got (Niemi‘s) back and he has ours. He’s bailed us out plenty of times. But as a group we’ve got to do more.”

Scheifele gave the hosts a 2-0 lead with a wicked wrist shot that went crossbar down at 9:39 with the Jets on the power play. Ladd deflected in a point shot by defenseman Jacob Trouba at 13:01 for another power play goal, signaling the start of Stalock’s night.

Pavelski pounced on a rebound off a shot by Thornton and beat Pavelec at the 1:06 mark of the second period to give the Sharks a lift. But Wheeler jammed a loose puck past Stalock at 7:05 after Stafford’s wraparound try was stopped.

Stalock said his mission was to shut the door and give the Sharks time to battle back, but things didn’t exactly go as planned.

“The goal is not to give up another one the rest of the way. We got one early in the second, we had life, we had momentum,” Stalock said. “Then they had one squirt through where the guy banged the rebound in. It sucks to give up that one.”

In the third period, Wheeler flashed some nifty hand-eye coordination when he swatted a rebound out of the air past Stalock at 9:12.

Pavelski, who netted his second goal of the game on a deflection with just over two minutes left, said the clock is ticking on the club’s playoff hopes.

“Every game right now, if you don’t win it’s a setback, bottom line,” said Pavelski. “You want to win the first game of a seven-game trip but we didn’t do it. But no one in here can hang their heads right now. We’ve got to get ready for the next game. It’s important. There’s not as many left and we’ve got to start putting some points up.”

NOTES: Jets D Dustin Byfuglien missed the club’s recent four-game road trip with an upper-body injury, practiced Monday and skated Tuesday morning but was scratched just before the battle with San Jose. ... Veteran D Scott Hannan was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks but returned to the Sharks lineup in Winnipeg. ... The game was the 500th of Winnipeg RW Michael Frolik’s NHL career. ... San Jose plays nine of its remaining 12 games on the road, while Winnipeg has seven of its final 12 at home. ... If San Jose misses the postseason, look no further than its 3-8-2 record in February -- collecting just two points in eight games at home -- as the reason why. ... Sharks associate coach Larry Robinson and Jets assistant coach Charlie Huddy both played on the blue line of the L.A Kings during the 1991-92 campaign.