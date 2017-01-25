EditorsNote: fixes to "eight games" in seventh graf

Marleau, Sharks slip past Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Patrick Marleau keeps finding the back of the net. And his San Jose Sharks keep finding ways to win.

One night after scoring four goals in the third period to lead his team to victory, Marleau came through with some late-game heroics once again.

The veteran center snapped a tie with 4:33 to play Tuesday, lifting the Sharks to a 4-3, come-from-behind win over the Winnipeg Jets. It was the 498th goal of his career as he closes in on becoming the 46th player in NHL history to reach 500.

On a magical Monday in Colorado, Marleau scored four goals in the third period of San Jose's 5-2 win, making him just the 12th player in NHL history and the first since Mario Lemieux on Jan. 26, 1997, to collect four goals in a period.

"It's fun when the puck's finding you and you're putting them in the net," Marleau said Tuesday following his team's sixth straight win.

His goal capped off a wild third period.

Bryan Little had appeared to give the Jets all the momentum when he snapped a 2-2 tie four minutes into the final frame. His slapper from the slot hit the bar and went in. Rookie Patrik Laine, returning to the lineup after missing eight games with a concussion, helped set it up.

San Jose tied it at 9:37 in controversial fashion. Melker Karlsson was awarded a penalty shot after being slashed on a short-handed breakaway. He beat Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec, much to the dismay of the jeering crowd that didn't agree with the referee's decision.

"It's not a penalty," Jets coach Paul Maurice said following the game.

After Marleau put his team ahead late in the period, the Jets appeared to tie the game with 17 seconds left. However, the referees indicated the whistle sounded before the puck crossed the line.

"I thought it was under me. I couldn't really tell," Sharks goalie Aaron Dell said. "Either way I got pushed all the way into the net, so I'm thinking that's the right call there."

Little said he believed it should have been a good goal.

"I didn't have a good view of it, but it looked like (Dell) had it for half a second, which usually, they let you keep playing and we stuffed it in the net," Little said. "That's the way it goes sometimes, those calls go against you."

Winnipeg began the game by digging an early hole, as Nic Petan took a holding penalty followed seconds later by an obvious too-many-men-on-the-ice call. San Jose struck quickly on the subsequent five-on-three as defenseman Brent Burns fired home a rocket for his team-leading 21st goal of the year.

The Jets answered back midway through the first period as defenseman Josh Morrissey made a perfect stretch pass to Little, who went in alone on the breakaway and deked out Dell.

Winnipeg got an injury scare late in the period when defenseman Toby Enstrom lost an edge and crashed heavily into the boards. He remained on the ice for a couple of moments before gingerly making his way to the dressing room. Enstrom was back on the ice to begin the second period.

The Jets got caught running around in their own zone -- with Enstrom being the main culprit -- and Logan Couture took advantage when he one-timed a pass from Mikkel Boedker to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead just 27 seconds into the middle frame.

Just before the second period ended, Andrew Copp blasted a shot over Dell's shoulder to make it a 2-2 game.

Enstrom left the game once again and didn't return for the third period.

It was another tough loss for the Jets, who were coming off a 3-2 defeat to Anaheim on Monday night at the MTS Centre.

"We worked pretty hard for pretty well a full 60 minutes there, a couple of little mistakes end up in the back of your net," said Morrissey, who had a pair of assists Tuesday. "We had some good looks the other way, where the goalie made a couple of big saves. It's disappointing. We don't want to lose two games in a row here, but our effort was in the right spot."

The Sharks (31-16-2) will look to keep rolling when they return home to face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in their final game before the All-Star break. The Jets (22-25-4) hit the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

NOTES: Winnipeg strung together two wins in a row on nine different occasions this season, only to drop the next game all nine times. ... The Sharks have dominated the Jets over the years, posting an impressive 16-5-4 record. The teams meet again on March 6 in Winnipeg. ... Winnipeg is 5-9-1 against Pacific Division teams this season, including 0-6-0 against the top-three of San Jose, Anaheim and Edmonton. ... The Jets' scratches Tuesday were G Michael Hutchinson, D Julian Melchiori and C Mathieu Perreault (undisclosed). ... The Sharks sat RW Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) and D Tim Heed.