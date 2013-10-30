FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Sharks at Kings
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 31, 2013 / 5:42 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Sharks at Kings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The San Jose Sharks wrap up their five-game road trip Wednesday, when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. San Jose began its trek with a hard-fought 1-0 shootout victory at Detroit before allowing a goal with eight-tenths of a second left in Boston to suffer its first regulation loss of the season. The Sharks rebounded nicely with a 2-0 triumph at Montreal on Saturday and followed that with a 5-2 win in Ottawa a day later.

After completing a 3-1-0 homestand, Los Angeles traveled to Phoenix on Tuesday but left its offense behind as it dropped a 3-1 decision. Jarret Stoll prevented the Kings from being shut out, scoring a power-play goal with 3:21 remaining in the third period. Los Angeles is back in the friendly confines of the Staples Center as it begins another four-game stretch against its Pacific Division rival.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-1-1): Patrick Marleau failed to record a point Sunday, marking just the second time he has been kept off the scoresheet this season. Joe Thornton’s assist against Ottawa was his 1,131st career point, moving him past Hall-of-Famer Bernie Federko for sole possession of 51st place on the all-time list. The next goal the captain sets up will make him the 30th player in NHL history to reach the 800-assist plateau.

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-5-0): Stoll has struggled offensively since scoring 20 goals in 2010-11, totaling 14 tallies in 139 games. Tuesday’s goal was his first in 13 contests this season. Jonathan Quick, who is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, will be back in the crease after being rested against the Coyotes.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose rookie C Tomas Hertl ended a six-game goal-scoring drought Sunday.

2. Sharks G Antti Niemi will be back in net after getting his first game off.

3. San Jose rookie LW Matt Nieto hopes to return to the lineup after missing a game with a hand injury.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Kings 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.