Preview: Sharks at Kings

The San Jose Sharks wrap up their five-game road trip Wednesday, when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. San Jose began its trek with a hard-fought 1-0 shootout victory at Detroit before allowing a goal with eight-tenths of a second left in Boston to suffer its first regulation loss of the season. The Sharks rebounded nicely with a 2-0 triumph at Montreal on Saturday and followed that with a 5-2 win in Ottawa a day later.

After completing a 3-1-0 homestand, Los Angeles traveled to Phoenix on Tuesday but left its offense behind as it dropped a 3-1 decision. Jarret Stoll prevented the Kings from being shut out, scoring a power-play goal with 3:21 remaining in the third period. Los Angeles is back in the friendly confines of the Staples Center as it begins another four-game stretch against its Pacific Division rival.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-1-1): Patrick Marleau failed to record a point Sunday, marking just the second time he has been kept off the scoresheet this season. Joe Thornton’s assist against Ottawa was his 1,131st career point, moving him past Hall-of-Famer Bernie Federko for sole possession of 51st place on the all-time list. The next goal the captain sets up will make him the 30th player in NHL history to reach the 800-assist plateau.

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-5-0): Stoll has struggled offensively since scoring 20 goals in 2010-11, totaling 14 tallies in 139 games. Tuesday’s goal was his first in 13 contests this season. Jonathan Quick, who is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, will be back in the crease after being rested against the Coyotes.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose rookie C Tomas Hertl ended a six-game goal-scoring drought Sunday.

2. Sharks G Antti Niemi will be back in net after getting his first game off.

3. San Jose rookie LW Matt Nieto hopes to return to the lineup after missing a game with a hand injury.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Kings 2