Preview: Sharks at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings hope the trend of victories by the home team in their playoff meetings with San Jose continues when they host the Sharks in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Tuesday. The home team won each contest in the second-round matchup between the Pacific Division rivals last postseason, and San Jose has kept the tradition going, outscoring Los Angeles 13-5 in taking a 2-0 lead in this series. The Sharks went on incredible streaks in the first two contests, scoring the first five goals in a 6-3 triumph in Game 1 and the final seven in Sunday’s 7-2 victory.

Fourteen of San Jose’s 18 skaters - including all 12 forwards - have recorded at least two points, with Joe Pavelski leading the way with a goal and three assists. The Kings, meanwhile, only have had seven players land on the scoresheet - including defenseman Jake Muzzin and Trevor Lewis, who each have two of the team’s five goals in the matchup. Jonathan Quick will need to find his Conn Smythe Trophy-winning form of 2012 in a hurry if Los Angeles is to have any chance of rebounding, as the netminder has allowed 12 goals on 68 shots over five periods.

TV: NBCSN, CBC, RDS, CSN California (San Jose), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Everything is going San Jose’s way thus far in the series, as evidenced by its comeback from a 2-0 deficit in Game 2. Known more for their pugilistic skills and questionable hits than their scoring prowess, Mike Brown and Raffi Torres scored less than five minutes apart in the second period to forge a tie and spark the club’s run of seven straight tallies. Torres has collected five goals and two assists in seven games this season, including a tally in each of the first two games of the series.

ABOUT THE KINGS: Lewis is the only Los Angeles forward with a goal in the series. Centers Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter have recorded two assists apiece while right wings Marian Gaborik, Justin Williams and Dustin Brown and centers Mike Richards and Jarret Stoll have yet to notch a point. Richards received a double-minor for spearing Logan Couture late in the third period Sunday but was not suspended by the league.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose’s 13 goals over the first two contests eclipses its total of 10 tallies in last postseason’s seven-game series.

2. Los Angeles has won eight straight home meetings with San Jose.

3. The Sharks’ fourth line of Torres, Brown and C Andrew Desjardins has registered three goals and three assists.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Sharks 2