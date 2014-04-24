Preview: Sharks at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to stave off elimination when they host Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. After being blitzed in each of the first two games, Los Angeles finally managed to tighten up defensively Tuesday but was unable to preserve a pair of one-goal leads. San Jose tallied at 9:17 of both the second and third periods to erase the deficits before Patrick Marleau scored 6:20 into overtime.

Marleau’s goal put the Sharks in position to sweep through the first round for the second time in as many years. The club made quick work of Vancouver in 2013 before falling to the Kings in seven games in their second-round matchup. Los Angeles will call upon the experience of center Mike Richards, who was a member of the 2010 Philadelphia team that overcame an 0-3 series deficit to defeat Boston.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS, CSN California (San Jose), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Jason Demers and Scott Hannan each recorded an assist in Game 3, leaving fellow defenseman - and former King - Brad Stuart as the only skater on the team without a point in the series. The fourth line of Raffi Torres, Mike Brown and Andrew Desjardins was kept off the scoresheet Tuesday after collecting three goals and three assists over the first two contests. San Jose ramped up its offense in the third period, outshooting Los Angeles 23-8 in the session after registering 16 shots over the first 40 minutes.

ABOUT THE KINGS: Los Angeles finally received production from its forwards on Tuesday as Jarret Stoll, Marian Gaborik and Jeff Carter scored goals. Trevor Lewis was the only Kings forward to tally over the first two games of the series, scoring in each contest while defensemen Jake Muzzin (two) and Slava Voynov accounted for the club’s other goals. Carter and Anze Kopitar (three assists) have notched a point in each game of the series.

OVERTIME

1. Marleau has scored 15 game-winning goals in his postseason career, one behind New Jersey’s Jaromir Jagr for most among active players.

2. San Jose’s triumph in Game 3 ended its eight-game slide at Los Angeles and made it the first road team to post a victory in the last 10 playoff games between the Pacific Division rivals.

3. The Kings have not trailed 3-0 in a series since the first round in 2000, when they were swept by Detroit.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Sharks 2