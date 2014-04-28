Preview: Sharks at Kings

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Halfway to history, the Los Angeles Kings attempt to push the San Jose Sharks to the limit when they host Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Monday. Los Angeles was badly outplayed in the first two games of the set and dropped an overtime decision to wind up on the brink of elimination. The Kings have responded favorably to the pressure, avoiding being swept for the first time since 2000 with a 6-3 triumph before ending a five-game postseason slide at San Jose with a 3-0 victory in Game 5.

Jonathan Quick turned aside 30 shots en route to his eighth career playoff shutout while Tyler Toffoli and Anze Kopitar scored 4:43 apart midway through the first period to set the tone for the Kings. While Quick appears to be rounding into postseason form, a goaltending controversy may be brewing in San Jose. Antti Niemi has been pulled from each of the last two games after allowing eight goals on 45 shots while Alex Stalock has turned aside all 26 shots he’s faced in relief.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS, CSN California (San Jose), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SHARKS: San Jose hopes to have Marc-Edouard Vlasic back in the lineup after the defenseman left Game 5 with an upper-body injury suffered on a hit by Jarret Stoll. The 27-year-old, who recorded a goal and two assists over the first five games of the series, did not participate in Sunday’s practice. “He’s a top-10 D-man in the league, moves pucks, very good skater,” Logan Couture said. “He’s a big part of our team. If he’s not able to go, it will definitely hurt us.” Matt Irwin, who appeared in 11 games last postseason, likely would make his series debut should Vlasic be unable to play.

ABOUT THE KINGS: Toffoli is ramping up his game at the right time for Los Angeles. The 22-year-old, who registered two goals and four assists in 12 games last postseason, had netted two tallies and set up two others over his last three contests after being kept off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series. “He’s the reason why we’re not not playing,” coach Darryl Sutter said. “He’s played really well. The right wing position, the first part of the series, he’s been our best right winger.” Kopitar and Jeff Carter have recorded a point in all five games.

OVERTIME

1. Four of Quick’s eight postseason shutouts have come against the Sharks.

2. San Jose took a 3-2 series lead into Los Angeles in its 2011 first-round matchup and closed the deal on captain Joe Thornton’s overtime goal.

3. Only two players on each team failed to register a shot in Game 5 - LWs Kyle Clifford and Dwight King of Los Angeles and Vlasic and C Patrick Marleau of San Jose.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Sharks 3