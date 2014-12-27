Preview: Sharks at Kings

The San Jose Sharks look to extend their point streak to seven games when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. San Jose had its string of five straight wins snapped Monday but still came away with a point in a 3-2 overtime loss at Anaheim. Melker Karlsson snapped a 1-1 tie with his first NHL goal less than eight minutes into the third period, but the Sharks allowed the tying tally with 4:16 remaining and Ryan Kesler’s winner 58 seconds into the extra session.

Los Angeles went into the holiday break with a bitter taste in its mouth as it squandered a three-goal lead against Calgary on Monday and suffered a 4-3 overtime loss. Flames rookie Johnny Gaudreau completed a natural hat trick with two goals in the final 2:12 of the third period and captain Mark Giordano tallied at 4:07 of the extra session, dropping the Kings to 2-0-1 on their four-game homestand. Los Angeles will be looking to avenge a 4-0 home loss to San Jose in the season opener on Oct. 8.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA

ABOUT THE SHARKS (19-11-5): San Jose has lost just once in regulation in its last 11 contests (9-1-1), with Antti Niemi going 7-0-1 in that span. Joe Thornton is on the verge of advancing on a pair of all-time lists as he is five away from passing Nicklas Lidstrom (878) for 21st place on the assists list and six shy of leaping past Norm Ullman (1,229) for 38th in points. Left wing John Scott will begin serving the four-game suspension he received for punching Anaheim’s Tim Jackman on Monday.

ABOUT THE KINGS (17-11-7): Marian Gaborik hopes to pick up where he left off before the break as he carries a five-game goal-scoring streak into Saturday’s contest. The 32-year-old Slovakian has tallied seven times during the run while adding a pair of assists. Anze Kopitar also has been hot, collecting a goal and nine assists during a four-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Karlsson has collected a goal and four assists over his first six NHL games.

2. Los Angeles’ power play has been sizzling, going 7-for-13 over the first three games of its homestand.

3. San Jose recalled C Micheal Haley from Worcester of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Sharks 2