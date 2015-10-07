Preview: Sharks at Kings

With a new coach, a new captain and a new goaltender, the San Jose Sharks hope to erase the memory of a disappointing campaign when they visit the Pacific Division-rival Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday for the 2015-16 season opener for both teams. After failing to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2002-03, San Jose mutually parted ways with the winningest coach in franchise history in Todd McLellan, who was replaced by former Florida and New Jersey bench boss Peter DeBoer.

The Sharks, who played without an official captain last season, filled the vacancy by giving the honor to Joe Pavelski while shipping veteran netminder Antti Niemi to Dallas and bringing in former King Martin Jones from Boston to guard the crease. Los Angeles’ 2014-15 season was even more disappointing, as it also missed the playoffs after winning its second Stanley Cup championship in three years the previous campaign. The Kings added a combination of grit and offense in the form of Milan Lucic, who was acquired from Boston for a package that included Jones. Los Angeles did a nice job in finding a new backup for Jonathan Quick, signing 2011-12 NHL All-Rookie Team member Jhonas Enroth to a one-year contract.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE SHARKS (2014-15: 40-33-9, 5TH IN PACIFIC): Pavelski, who led San Jose with 70 points last season, became the ninth captain in franchise history on Monday. One of his alternates is veteran center Joe Thornton, who was the last player to wear the “C” for the Sharks but was removed from the post following San Jose’s first-round collapse against Los Angeles in the 2014 postseason. Pavelski will not have to worry about dealing with Raffi Torres, who received a 41-game suspension for delivering a hit to the head of Anaheim’s Jakob Silfverberg in a preseason contest.

ABOUT THE KINGS (40-27-15, 4TH IN PACIFIC): Los Angeles begins its quest for a third Cup in five years without several key pieces from its first two championship teams as 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Justin Williams, Mike Richards and Jarret Stoll have moved on. But the club is hoping for big things from youngsters Nick Shore and Andy Andreoff, as well as the veteran Lucic. The 27-year-old power forward, whose 18 goals in 2014-15 was his lowest total for a full season since 2009-10 (nine), is expected to begin the campaign on a line with Anze Kopitar and Marian Gaborik.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles lost G J.F. Berube, who was claimed off waivers by the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and traded F Brian O‘Neill to New Jersey for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2017.

2. San Jose is hoping to improve its already solid power play and its disappointing penalty kill with the addition of D Paul Martin, who signed a four-year, $19.4 million contract as a free agent during the offseason.

3. The Kings won three of their five meetings with the Sharks last season.

PREDICTION: Kings 5, Sharks 2