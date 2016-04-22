Preview: Sharks at Kings

The San Jose Sharks look to continue their season-long success on the road and finish off the host Los Angeles Kings when the Pacific Division rivals meet on Friday for Game 5 of their first-round series, which has featured four one-goal decisions. San Jose posted a league-best 28-10-3 record away from home in the regular season, setting a franchise record for road wins, and carried its impressive play into the playoffs by winning the opening two games in Los Angeles.

After being kept off the scoresheet in a Game 3 overtime loss, Sharks captain Joe Pavelski tallied on Wednesday, giving him four goals and an assist in the matchup after he recorded 10 points (four tallies) in the five-game regular-season series. Los Angeles fell behind 3-0 in Game 4 and came up short in its comeback attempt but now is on the verge of elimination - a situation it faced in its last postseason meeting with San Jose in 2014. The Kings need to tighten up on the penalty kill in Game 5, as they surrendered three power-play goals on Wednesday after being a perfect 5-for-5 in the previous contest. “Our penalty kill wasn’t near good enough tonight, and special teams were obviously the huge difference,” Los Angeles defenseman Luke Schenn told reporters. “They got three power-play goals, and we obviously didn’t get any. Special teams needs to improve, for sure, if we’re going to climb back into it.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CNBC, CBC, TVAS, CSN California (San Jose), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Joe Thornton notched an assist Wednesday for his 103rd career postseason point, tying him with Gilbert Perreault and John Bucyk for 84th place on the all-time list. The 36-year-old center also pulled even with Jacques Lemaire and Claude Lemieux for 41st in NHL playoff history at 78 assists. San Jose will be motivated to end the series on Friday, as it will be the 19th consecutive postseason game in which Los Angeles is its opponent.

ABOUT THE KINGS: Schenn was a catalyst in Los Angeles’ comeback attempt on Wednesday, assisting on Trevor Lewis’ goal before scoring one of his own for his first career two-point performance in the playoffs. Marian Gaborik received the lowest amount of ice time (13 minutes, 48 seconds) in the three games since returning from his knee injury on Wednesday but helped set up Schenn’s goal for his first point of the postseason. The Kings have won two of the 13 postseason series in which they’ve trailed 3-1 - rallying past the Sharks in 2014 after overcoming the deficit in 1989 against Edmonton.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks have won all four of their visits to Staples Center in 2015-16, including this series.

2. The road team has won seven of the nine meetings between the Sharks and Kings this season.

3. San Jose has held a lead in the series for 122:17 while Los Angeles has been ahead for only 4:02.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Sharks 1