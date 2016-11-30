Preview: Sharks at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to extend a pair of winning streaks when they conclude a three-game homestand Wednesday against the Pacific Division-rival San Jose Sharks. Los Angeles has won a season-high five consecutive games overall and six in a row at Staples Center, where it posted a 2-1 triumph over Chicago in overtime Saturday.

Jeff Carter has been Mr. Clutch for the Kings of late, as he scored at 1:06 of the extra session against the Blackhawks for his fourth winning tally during the team's string of five straight victories. Carter has recorded six game-winning goals in 22 contests this season, matching his total over 77 matches in 2015-16. San Jose wrapped up a successful five-game stretch at SAP Center on Tuesday, topping the Coyotes 2-1 in overtime to finish at 4-1-0 on the homestand and avenge a pair of 3-2 losses in Arizona earlier this month. Defenseman Brent Burns scored a power-play goal 19 seconds into the extra session for the Sharks, who have played four consecutive one-goal games and netted fewer than three tallies in six of their last eight contests.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (13-9-1): Burns' heroics on Tuesday came a day after he was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week, an honor he received after recording two goals and four assists in four games. The 31-year-old registered three straight two-point performances last week and leads all NHL defensemen in goals (nine) and points (21). Burns also is tied for first in scoring on the Sharks with captain Joe Pavelski, who enters Wednesday's contest with a seven-game point streak after recording an assist against Arizona the night before.

ABOUT THE KINGS (12-9-1): Marian Gaborik made his season debut Saturday, receiving 11 minutes, 49 seconds of ice time on 16 shifts after missing Los Angeles' first 21 games with a broken foot he suffered during the Word Cup of Hockey. Since enduring a three-game point drought from Oct. 29-Nov. 1, Carter has been kept off the scoresheet in only three of his last 12 contests, collecting eight goals and six assists during that span. Alec Martinez, who is riding a five-game point streak, needs one goal to pass Garry Galley (44) for eighth place on the franchise list for defensemen.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings have not lost at home since being blanked by Anaheim 4-0 on Nov. 1.

2. San Jose has lost three straight on the road (0-2-1), scoring a total of four goals in the process.

3. Los Angeles RW Dustin Brown will extend his consecutive games streak to 200 on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Sharks 2