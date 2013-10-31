Kings 4, Sharks 3 (OT): Anze Kopitar scored a power-play goal at 2:32 of overtime as host Los Angeles rallied to victory.

With San Jose defenseman Justin Braun in the penalty box for hooking, the Kings made the most of the situation as they cashed in with the man advantage for the second time in the game. Defenseman Drew Doughty made a pass from the left faceoff circle to Kopitar, who unleashed a one-timer from above the slot that beat Antti Niemi for his second goal of the season.

Kopitar, Doughty and Justin Williams all finished with a goal and an assist and Jarret Stoll also scored for Los Angeles, which began a four-game homestand. Mike Richards notched two assists and Jonathan Quick made 17 saves in improving to 5-1-0 in his last six starts.

Logan Couture scored and set up a goal while defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Joe Pavelski also tallied for the Sharks, who completed a 3-1-1 road trip. Niemi turned aside 19 shots.

It took only 13 seconds for the Sharks to get on the board as Couture made a pass from the right faceoff circle to Vlasic, who beat Quick from the slot. The goal was Vlasic’s third in 13 contests this season, matching his total in 48 games last campaign.

Los Angeles answered at 2:32, when Williams grabbed a loose puck in the left circle and dished it back to Doughty, who fired it past Niemi. Pavelski converted a feed from Tommy Wingels following a turnover with 8:33 remaining in the first period to put San Jose back in front, but Stoll tipped defenseman Slava Voynov’s blast from the blue line 3:15 into the second to forge a 2-2 tie.

Couture finished a nifty passing sequence during a power play with 1:56 left in the session to give the Sharks the lead. It lasted until the 12:21 mark of the third, when Williams beat Niemi from the right hash marks for a man-advantage goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vlasic’s goal marked the fifth time this season the Sharks have scored in the first minute of a game. ... San Jose rookie LW Matt Nieto missed his second straight contest with a hand injury. ... Stoll has scored in two straight games after beginning the season with a 12-game goalless drought.