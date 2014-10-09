Sharks 4, Kings 0: Tommy Wingels scored twice and Antti Niemi finished with 34 saves as visiting San Jose exacted a measure of revenge by winning the season opener to spoil Los Angeles’ Stanley Cup banner-raising celebration.

Patrick Marleau collected a power-play goal and added an assist while Matt Nieto also tallied for the Sharks, who saw a 3-0 series advantage slip away en route to a crushing first-round setback to their Pacific Division rival last postseason. Brent Burns set up a pair of tallies while fellow defensemen Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Jason Demers each notched an assist in the victory.

Niemi, who posted four shutouts last season, highlighted his 28th career blanking by stopping 13 shots in the second period. Kings counterpart Jonathan Quick yielded four goals on 27 shots before Martin Jones made three saves in the third.

San Jose drew first blood 5:43 into the first period as Tye McGinn’s backhand feed found Wingels, who wired a sharp-angle shot from just above the end line that sailed over the shoulder of Quick. Marleau, who has scored in three straight season openers, provided a deft deflection of Burns’ shot from the point at 3:20 of the second to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead.

San Jose doubled the advantage in short order, scoring 14 seconds apart late in the session to effectively lower the boom. Wingels accepted a stretch pass from Burns and beat Quick with a backhander at 15:50 before Marleau forced the goaltender to misplay the puck behind the net, leading to Nieto’s easy tap-in as the Sharks seized a 4-0 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The pregame festivities saw the Stanley Cup descend from the Staples Center scoreboard while Los Angeles legends Rogie Vachon and Marcel Dionne joined members of the junior Kings to help raise the championship banner to the rafters. ... San Jose C Joe Thornton was named one of his team’s four alternate captains, joining Marleau, Vlasic and LW Joe Pavelski. Thornton had been the team’s captain on a full-time basis for the last four seasons. ... Marleau’s goal was the 438th of his career, moving him into a tie with Gary Roberts for 64th place on the all-time list. ... Actors Ray Romano and Cuba Gooding Jr., “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman were in attendance at Staples Center.