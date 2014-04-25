Kings stave off elimination against Sharks

LOS ANGELES -- With their season hanging in the balance, the Los Angeles Kings were better and quicker than the San Jose Sharks in Game 4 of their opening-round playoff series. If they plan to mount a historical comeback, they will need more of the same.

Wingers Justin Williams and Marian Gaborik scored two goals each, goaltender Jonathan Quick made 33 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Thursday.

The win staves off elimination for the Kings, and they will try to extend the series on Saturday in San Jose still trailing 3-1 in the series after the win. Only three teams have ever rallied from a 0-3 hole in NHL history.

With Kings coach Darryl Sutter trying to produce more offense against the offensively-gifted Sharks, he moved team captain Dustin Brown up to the top line with Gaborik and center Anze Kopitar. The move paid off as Brown’s physical play added a missing component to a line that was ineffective in the series’ first three games.

“For me it’s just getting to the net,” said Brown. “If I can blow my way to the net, it opens up space of the other guys.”

Williams also benefited from a fresh look as he alternated on lines centered by Jarret Stoll and Mike Richards. Thursday, he was opportunistic as his reputation as a clutch playoff performance was on display.

“You’re happy to play in the playoffs but you want to excel in the playoffs and we haven’t been able to do that so far in this series,” said Williams. “We’re trying to push it game by game and win one more next game.”

The Sharks were competitive throughout the game and the feeling in the locker room was that the effort could have been a winning one on a different night. They remain confident the series will end back home at SAP Center on Saturday.

“I don’t necessarily think the scoreboard did us justice,” said Sharks center Joe Thornton. “I think we played a pretty solid game, I think they just got some more of the puck bounces tonight.”

Sharks coach Todd McLellan was less impressed with his team’s effort and knows a better defensive effort is needed to send the Kings home for the summer.

”I didn’t like our net play, simple as that, said McLellan. “I thought we had some intensity to our game and I thought we were as desperate as they were, but we didn’t execute anywhere near the way they did.”

Los Angeles took a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes on the strength three second-period goals, with Williams scoring two in the frame. His first goal came at 4:14 on a soft shot from the right as he tapped defenseman Willie Mitchell’s shot that rebounded off the back boards a 16:07.

Kings center Tyler Toffoli made it 4-2 with his first playoff goal of the series at 19:01 with wrist shot that was the result of a shot by defenseman Alec Martinez that bounced off San Jose center Andrew Desjardins and bounced into the slot.

Gaborik’s second goal of the night at 34 seconds of the third gave the Kings a commanding three goal lead and ended Niemi’s night. Center Joe Pavelski netted a power-play goal at 11:36 to bring San Jose within two again, but winger Dustin Brown added an empty-net goal at 18:32 to close out the scoring.

The Kings opened the scoring on Gaborik’s goal at 4:08 of the first period. Gaborik beat Sharks defenseman Jason Demers to cash in a rebound of a shot by Brown.

San Jose knotted the game at 1 at 19:52 of the opening frame on a goal by center James Sheppard. Defenseman Scott Hannan’s shot was stopped by Quick but popped into the air where Sheppard batted it home.

After Williams’ first goal, the Sharks came from behind again on rookie winger Matt Nieto’s second goal of the series at 8:25 of the middle frame.

Niemi stopped 21 of 26 Los Angeles shots before yielding to backup goaltender Alex Stalock.

NOTES: San Jose scratched RW Marty Havlat, RW Adam Burish, C Bracken Kearns, D Mirco Mueller, RW Matt Pelech, D Matt Irwin, C Travis Oleksuk, D Dylan Demelo, C Freddie Hamilton, RW Eriah Hayes, D Taylor Doherty, D Matt Tennyson, C Tyler Kennedy, G Troy Grosenick and G Harri Sateri. ... The Sharks’ overtime win in Game 3 gave them a perfect 5-0 record in playoff overtime against the Kings. ... The first-period goal by Sharks C James Sheppard was his first career playoff goal. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Matt Greene, C Colin Fraser and C Jordan Nolan. ... Kings C Anze Kopitar was named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy along with C Jonathan Toews and Boston C Patrice Bergeron, the winners over the past two seasons. The award is presented to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game. It is Kopitar’s first Selke nomination.