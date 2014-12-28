Power play sparks Kings’ win over Sharks

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings used a red-hot power play to defeat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday night. Center Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Quick made 20 saves to give the Kings seven out of a possible eight points in concluding a four-game homestand. Their two power-play goals was the deciding margin of victory, marking the first time the team has scored two or more power-play goals in four consecutive games since March 4-11, 1993.

Los Angeles (18-11-7) bounced back from a tough overtime loss to Calgary before the holiday break to move into a second-place tie with the Sharks in the Pacific Division with 43 points, nine behind leader Anaheim.

“They are a division rival, so when you get points against them, it’s more than just two points, it’s huge. We need to be moving up in the playoff standings and moving up in the division, and in order to do that, we need to beat division teams,” said Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

Entering the third period with a one-goal edge, the Kings extended their lead on defenseman Jake Muzzin’s fourth goal of the season on the power play at 3:18.

Muzzin took a feed from Doughty and powered a slap shot that glanced off San Jose goaltender Antti Niemi’s blocker and past him for Los Angeles’ 10th power-play goal in its last five games.

“It’s great that we scored on the power play but the key for us was to stay out of the penalty box. We’ve been giving up too many power-play goals lately,” said Kings defenseman Matt Greene.

San Jose entered the game 9-1-1 in the last 11 games but was outclassed throughout. It scored on its first shot of the game but offered little throughout the match.

“They were the better team the whole night. The obvious is that we were beat in special teams situations. There is much more to it than that. A lot of the grinding part, and the hard part of the game, we were beat in those areas as well,” said Sharks coach Todd McLellan.

San Jose has executed its game plan on most nights in December, climbing back into contention for a Pacific Division crown after a slow start but were second best on all facets of the game this evening.

They did a good job. Some of the areas where we could have been better we weren’t good enough, like faceoffs, those types of things. We had some looks there at the end to get ourselves back into it but we didn’t capitalize on them. It’s a special teams night; they get two and we get none. That’s probably the difference,” said San Jose center Joe Pavelski.

The Kings took their first lead of the game on Kopitar’s power-play goal at 10:13 of the second period. With San Jose center James Sheppard in the box for tripping, Kopitar cashed in a rebound of a close-range attempt by winger Marian Gaborik for his eighth goal of the season. Right winger Jeff Carter received a secondary assist.

San Jose opened the scoring on Pavelski’s team-leading 17th goal of the season at 2:39 of the first period. Center Joe Thornton forced a turnover by Kings right winger Justin Williams and fed Pavelski for a wrist shot that Quick initially stopped. But the puck had enough force to trickle through his pads and into the net.

Los Angeles tied the score on right winger Tyler Toffoli’s 11th goal of the season at 14:04 of the first period. Toffoli’s initial shot was stopped by Niemi but rebounded to defenseman Jamie McBain, who spotted Toffoli unchecked to Niemi’s right and delivered a perfect cross-ice pass to complete the play.

Toffoli tied wingers Tanner Pearson and Marian Gaborik for the team lead in goals.

San Jose (19-12-3) lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 22-26. Niemi made 26 saves.

NOTES: The Sharks recalled C Michael Haley from their Worcester AHL affiliate on Friday. ... San Jose did not dress LW John Scott (suspended), C Chris Tierney and D Matt Irwin. ... The teams met for the first time since San Jose’s 4-0 victory on opening night. ... The Kings recalled D Jeff Schultz from their Manchester AHL affiliate. Schultz’s recall gives the Kings the usual complement of seven defenseman on their roster. ... Los Angeles scratched Schultz, C Andy Andreoff and RW Jordan Nolan. ... The Kings close out 2014 and start 2015 with a three-game western Canada road swing starting Monday in Calgary.