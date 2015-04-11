Kings’ season ends with 4-1 win over Sharks

LOS ANGELES -- All was not lost, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said.

“To us, it means something because that is one of our biggest rivals and we wanted to come out and play very good hockey game, and I thought we did that,” Doughty said.

For the Kings and their fans, the reigning Stanley Cup champions were reduced to taking solace Saturday in a season-ending win over the San Jose Sharks instead of defending their title in the postseason.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb scored the go-ahead goal and the Kings capped their disappointing run with a 4-1 victory over the Sharks at the Staples Center.

“It was never a game you want to play in, but if you are in that situation, we are all competitors and want to win a game like that,” Kings captain Dustin Brown said. “It means nothing in the standings, but it means a lot for the room.”

Right winger Marian Gaborik added a goal, his 22nd this season, at 9:27 of the third period to help Los Angeles end a three-game skid. Left winger Andy Andreoff, who also had an assist, delivered an empty-netter with 44 seconds remaining in the game.

Goalie Jonathan Quick posted 20 saves as the Kings (40-27-15) wrapped up their season by winning their 40th game for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Los Angeles is 9-1-1 in its last 11 games at Staples against San Jose, but that too is of little consolation after a club that won the Cup last year and in 2012 failed to make the playoffs. The Kings are the first defending Stanley Cup champion to miss the playoffs since 2007, when the Carolina Hurricanes failed to qualify.

“The one thing for me that was different was our inability to lock up third-period leads,” Brown said. “We were really, really good at that in years past, and this year feels like we gave a lot more of those wins away. That is the difference in the playoffs for us.”

Goaltender Alex Stalock stopped 32 of 35 shots for the Sharks (40-33-9), who dropped three of their last four games.

Neither team is headed to the playoffs. It’s the first time since 2003 both clubs won’t play in the postseason.

“We expected to be better than we were this year,” San Jose coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s disappointing.”

McNabb scored the go-ahead goal at 6:03 of the third period on an assist from Doughty and center Jeff Carter for a 2-1 advantage. For McNabb, it was his second goal of the season.

Defenseman Brent Burns put the Sharks on the board less than two minutes into the game.

After defenseman Robyn Regehr skated off for interference, Burns converted a pass from center Joe Pavelski and scored a power-play goal at 1:38 of the first period for a 1-0 San Jose lead.

It was Burns’ 16th goal of the season.

Los Angeles tied the score at 1 midway through the second period. Center Jarret Stoll failed to corral a rebound of a miss by Andreoff. However, center Tyler Toffoli gathered the loose puck just outside the crease and punched it past Stalock for his 23rd goal this season at 10:47.

Andreoff, who was playing in his 18th NHL game, posted his first career assist on the goal, which was only the second of his career.

After the game, Regehr said he expected to retire.

”There is a lot that goes into a decision like that,“ said the 34-year-old Regehr, who finished with three goals and 13 points this season. ”I have been thinking about it for a little while. You have to think about where your body is at, how it is holding up and not holding up.

“There are family decisions, and all kinds of stuff that are involved with a decision like that. It is a big decision and I think we have decided.”

NOTES: Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar finished as the team’s leading scorer for the eighth year in a row. ... Kings D Andrej Sekera missed his sixth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. The Kings also scratched D Jamie McBain, C Mike Richards, C Nick Shore and C Jordan Weal. ... Scratches for San Jose were D Scott Hannan, D Mirco Mueller, D Marc-Edouard Vlasic and D Justin Braun. ... The clubs split their previous four games this season, with the Kings capturing the last one, 2-1 before 70,205 fans in the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 21. They also faced off in the season opener on Oct. 8, 2014, when the Sharks registered a 4-0 win.