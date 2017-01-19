EditorsNote: updates notes

Sharks slip past Kings, 3-2

LOS ANGELES -- The final game of the regular-season series between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings had the signature of recent matchups -- physical play, solid defense and a one-goal margin of victory.

Joe Pavelski scored the decisive goal, and Joe Thornton registered two assists as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Wednesday.

San Jose (27-16-2) won its second consecutive game after a two-game losing streak and won the season series with a 3-1-1 mark. Tommy Wingels and Brent Burns added goals for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 22 saves.

The NHL schedule had the divisional rivals meet five times in just 45 games and despite the mutual respect between the teams, both sides are likely glad they do not face each other for the balance of the season.

"We competed well, our defense was strong both 5-on-5 and 5-on-4," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "I'll be happy not to face the Kings again this season."

Despite missing second line center Logan Couture, the Sharks limited Los Angeles' chances throughout the game.

"It was a good feeling in this room when we came in here," captain Joe Pavelski said. "We put a complete effort out there."

Los Angeles (22-19-4) lost its second straight game and fell for the fourth time in six contests, ending a seven-game homestand with a 3-4-0 record. Marian Gaborik and Tanner Pearson scored goals, and Dustin Brown registered two assists for the Kings. Peter Budaj stopped 24 San Jose shots.

The Kings' inconsistent play has been a common theme throughout the first half of the season.

"I look at the last few games. Our defense had a really hard time with the puck and managing the game and the puck," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. "You need your big guys to score. I think other than Jeff Carter there hasn't been a whole lot of that."

Pearson felt the Sharks ability to take an early lead was the difference in the game.

"If you're chasing the game, it probably won't be friendly to you," Pearson said. "You got to come out ready to go."

San Jose took a 1-0 lead on Burns' 18th goal of the season at 3:31 of the first period. Joe Thornton won a board battle and left the puck for Burns at the left point and his wrist shot deflected off the stick of Anze Kopitar and past Budaj with Melker Karlsson drawing the secondary assists.

Los Angeles tied the game at 1 on Pearson's 14th goal of the season at 5:46 of the first period. Pearson executed a waist-high tip a Derek Forbort wrist shot with Brown registering the additional assist. The goal was ruled good after a San Jose challenge for goaltender interference was not upheld.

The Sharks regained the lead at 2-1 on Wingels' fifth goal of the season at 15:42 of the first period. Alec Martinez's turnover in the Los Angeles offensive zone led to a 2-on-1 rush as Wingels converted a wrist shot off a feed from Micheal Haley.

San Jose extended its lead to 3-1 on Pavelski's goal, his 16th of the season, at 10:00 of the second period on a power play. Pavelski was left alone to the left of the net and converted a carom of a directed pass off the back boards from Joel Ward.

The Kings narrowed the margin to 3-2 on Gaborik's fourth goal of the season at 15:19 of the second period. As the Kings finished a penalty kill, Brown and Kyle Clifford kept the puck alive in the San Jose zone to allow Gaborik to convert a short wrist shot. The goal was Gaborik's second in three games.

The team played a scoreless third period with the Sharks outshooting the Kings 6-5.

NOTES: The Sharks placed RW Joonas Donskoi (upper body) on injured reserve and recalled C Ryan Carpenter, RW Barclay Goodrow and D Tim Heed from their AHL San Jose Barracuda affiliate on Tuesday. ... San Jose scratched C Logan Couture, Goodrow and Heed. Couture remained in San Jose with an illness and is expected to return to the lineup Thursday at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. ... San Jose's Brent Burns ranks first in among league defensemen in points (46) and goals (19) and leads all NHL skaters in shots on goal (175). ... Los Angeles did not dress D Matt Greene, D Tom Gilbert and C Andy Andreoff. ... Kings coach Darryl Sutter remains tied with Jacques Lemaire (617) for 12th on the all-time wins list. ... The Kings start a stretch of nine road games in the next 10 contests on Saturday when they visit the New York Islanders.