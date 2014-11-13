Preview: Sharks at Lightning

Their unusual schedule may be starting to wear on the San Jose Sharks, who have lost three of four games and scored only three times in the last two. The Sharks are nearing the end of playing 16 of their first 21 contests on the road and look to turn things around when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. San Jose lost 4-1 at Florida on Tuesday and faces a Lightning squad which owns the most points in the Eastern Conference while boasting a seven-game point streak (6-0-1).

San Jose coach Todd McLellan told reporters his team “never established any type of energy” versus Florida while managing only 22 shots on goal. It won’t be any easier against Tampa Bay, which is 6-1-1 at home and second in the league in scoring. The Sharks might not have to face the Lightning’s leading scorer Tyler Johnson (18 points), who is day-to-day after suffering an upper-body in the 3-2 shootout loss at Chicago on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (8-7-2): San Jose has weathered the rough road schedule well overall, gaining points in eight of 12 games (6-4-2), but has struggled in the last two contests while surrendering nine goals. Forwards Logan Couture and Patrick Marleau, along with defenseman Brent Burns, lead a well-balanced offense with 16 points apiece for the Sharks. San Jose’s biggest problems have been on the defensive end of the ice where it is ranked 20th in the league in goals against through Tuesday.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (11-3-2): Goalie Ben Bishop has yet to give up more than three goals in a game this season and gained at least a point in 11 of his 12 starts, including his dazzling 37-save effort Tuesday. “Chalk this up as one of those games where your goalie steals you a point,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos told the Tampa Tribune. Left wing Alex Killorn should be available after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury and Stamkos could move back to center if Johnson can’t go.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose recalled G Troy Grosenick on Wednesday to replace backup G Alex Stalock (lower body), who was placed on injured reserve.

2. Tampa Bay’s 19-year-old LW Jonathan Drouin has collected five points in his last six contests.

3. San Jose is 4-0-1 in its last five games against the Lightning, posting a total of 27 goals in the process.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Lightning 3