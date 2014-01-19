(Updated: CORRECTION: St. Louis has eight career hat tricks (fifth graph))

Sharks 5, Lightning 4: Joe Pavelski recorded his first career hat trick by scoring three times in the second period as visiting San Jose spoiled Tampa Bay captain Martin St. Louis’ four-goal performance.

Pavelski, who has 16 goals in his last 19 games, scored 21 seconds apart to tie the game at 4-4 before defenseman Matt Irwin’s shot deflected in off him late in the period. Patrick Marleau collected a goal and two assists and Matt Nieto had one of each while Antti Niemi made 25 saves.

St. Louis’ four goals tied the franchise record that was set by Chris Kontos in Tampa Bay’s first-ever game on Oct. 7, 1992. Teddy Purcell and Tyler Johnson each notched a pair of assists and Ben Bishop turned aside 27 shots as the Lightning’s winless streak at home reach five games (0-3-2).

Nieto scored for the second straight game, jumping on his own rebound to beat Bishop from the edge of the right faceoff circle 9:46 into the first period to open the scoring. St. Louis hammered home Johnson’s cross-ice pass at 11:56 to give Tampa Bay a power-play goal in each of its last four games.

Marleau answered 56 seconds later with a screen shot from the left circle and St. Louis spun to backhand his own rebound past Niemi at 15:44 to tie it. J.T. Brown’s pass in front caromed off two Sharks and St. Louis with 30 seconds left in the opening period to complete his eighth career hat trick.

St. Louis scored from the right circle for his fourth goal 2:07 into the middle session, one-timing a cross-ice feed from Purcell. Pavelski responded at 12:48, knocking home a nifty pass from Tyler Kennedy, and tied it 21 seconds later on the power play by sweeping in a rebound while on his knees.

San Jose seized a lead into the third period when Irwin’s shot from the left point went through a maze of players and hit Pavelski with exactly one minute left in the second, capping his natural hat trick. Niemi preserved the win with six saves in the third, including big stops on Ondrej Palat and Johnson in the final two minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: St. Louis’ four points moved him to 86th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 961, passing San Jose assistant coach Larry Robinson (958) and Carolina coach Kirk Muller (959). … San Jose has scored at least five goals in five straight and six of the last seven games against the Lightning. … Lightning D Victor Hedman was hit by a shot on the leg in the third period, had to helped off the ice and did not return. … Sharks captain Joe Thornton had an assist to tie Bobby Hull for 48th on the league’s all-time scoring list with 1,170 points.