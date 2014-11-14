FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharks 2, Lightning 1
November 14, 2014 / 3:29 AM / 3 years ago

Sharks 2, Lightning 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sharks 2, Lightning 1: Antti Niemi turned aside 32 shots and added an assist to snap a three-start losing streak as visiting San Jose held off Tampa Bay.

Tyler Kennedy recorded his first goal of the campaign and Joe Thornton also scored for the Sharks, who halted a two-game slide and improved to 2-2-0 on their seven-game road trip. Niemi has earned his team at least a point in all six career games (5-0-1) against the Lightning.

Captain Steven Stamkos scored his 11th goal for Tampa Bay, which saw its seven-game point streak come to an end. Ben Bishop made 37 saves – 17 in the first period – but suffered just his second regulation loss in 13 starts this season.

Thornton opened the scoring 5:23 in the second period, beating Bishop from the right faceoff circle after a Lightning turnover. The Sharks doubled the lead just after their power play ended as Kennedy accepted defenseman Brent Burns’ stretch pass in stride up the middle and wristed a shot between Bishop’s pads at 10:37.

Niemi made two big stops on Ryan Callahan in front during a 71-second 5-on-3 power play for Tampa Bay early in the third period. Stamkos pulled the Lightning within a goal when he deflected defenseman Andrej Sustr’s shot from the left point with 10:25 remaining, but Niemi made a key save on Tyler Johnson from the slot to secure the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thornton’s goal gave him 1,210 career points, passing former Shark Bernie Nicholls (1,209) and tying Bobby Clarke for 42nd place on the all-time list. … Tampa Bay LW Alex Killorn returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games with an upper-body injury and logged 13:33 of playing time. … San Jose is 5-0-1 in its last six games against the Lightning, scoring a total of 29 goals.

