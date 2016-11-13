Fast start carries Sharks over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- The San Jose Sharks have won three straight games, all on the road, and Saturday was much of the same, with two early goals setting the tone for a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones made 25 saves and took a shutout into the third period as San Jose (9-6-0) picked up its fifth road win of the season. Patrick Marleau, Tommy Wingels and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored goals for the Sharks.

"Our game's coming around at the right place," said center Chris Tierney, who had the assist on Wingels' goal. "We pride ourselves on being a good road team, doing the right things on the road, not giving teams opportunities to hurt us, making bad turnovers or taking stupid penalties. We're playing good road games so far and finding ways to win."

The Lightning (8-6-1) couldn't find much support for goalie Ben Bishop, who dropped to 5-5 on the season. Bishop was a Vezina Trophy finalist last year but has a .500 record a month into the season.

Tampa Bay got a goal from defenseman Anton Stralman on a rebound with 14:17 left in the third, but the Sharks were in control the whole night, taking a 2-0 lead just 10 minutes into the game.

"Tonight was tough. I thought it was a little bit of an uninspired effort for some of the game," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "When they got that third one, it kind of deflated us a little bit. After we scored the goal, I'm not sure we had two shots the rest of the game."

The Lightning came in with seven power-play goals in their last five games, but could only muster two opportunities Saturday, missing on both. San Jose converted its only chance with the man advantage, getting a power-play goal from Vlasic in the second period.

"I think this might be the best game on the trip," Sharks center Tomas Hertl said. "(The third goal) was good for the PP. We finally scored. To put them down three goals, it's really hard to come back. It was important."

The Sharks bolted to a 2-0 lead on their first five shots in the opening period and added another goal in the second for a 3-0 lead.

The first goal was a controversial one, initially ruled no goal and confirmed as such on video review. The Sharks challenged the call and had it overturned to a good goal. Marleau scored his fourth goal of the season with 12:42 left in the first when the review determined that the puck crossed the line under Bishop's pad before the net was displaced.

The original call deemed that Marleau had incidental contact with Bishop, who had made a big save moments earlier on a penalty shot, blocking Joonas Donskoi's shot after he was hooked on a breakaway.

San Jose made it 2-0 just three minutes later. The Lightning failed to clear a loose puck and Tierney fed a centering pass to Wingels, who beat Bishop for his third goal of the season.

"I got to the puck and tried to make a play to Tommy. I heard him calling for it," Tierney said. "He did the rest from there. He made a nice shot and it turned out to be the game-winner."

That score held until Vlasic found the top left corner of the net to beat Bishop for his third goal with 11:08 left in the second.

The Lightning, who came in 5-1-1 at home, outshot the Sharks 18-16 in the first two periods but were unable to get any shots past Jones.

Tampa Bay pulled Bishop with 3:48 to play but couldn't manage a single shot the rest of the way, frustrating Cooper on a night when the Lightning wasn't aggressive on the offensive end of the ice.

"You can't do that," Cooper said. "We've got the extra guy out there, we're trying to everything. We need to create some scrambles. When you don't get a shot on goal, it's really, really hard to come back. That last three and a half minutes can pretty much sum up what happened for the first 57."

Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman left the game with an undisclosed injury in the third period, going down immediately after he took a shot on goal.

NOTES: The Lightning played their fifth straight game without LW Jonathan Drouin since he took a hit to the head Nov. 1. The Lightning again had D Nikita Nesterov as a healthy scratch as the team's seventh defenseman. ... San Jose had three healthy scratches in C Micheal Haley, D Dylan Demelo and LW Matt Nieto. ... Tampa Bay hits the road for a five-game road swing starting Monday at the New York Islanders and Tuesday at the Detroit Red Wings. San Jose begins the second half of a six-game road swing with a game Tuesday at the Carolina Hurricanes.