Preview: Sharks at Maple Leafs

The San Jose Sharks have flipped the script on last season's formula for success, posting an impressive 10-4-0 mark at home while answering a franchise-best 28 road wins last season with a 6-7-1 record in 2016. The Sharks look to alter their fortunes away from home on Tuesday when they open a four-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rookie Kevin Labanc scored for the second straight contest on Saturday in a 4-3 win over Carolina, with the Sharks' output serving as a season high-tying in goals. "For a team that’s had trouble scoring, he’s one guy that's consistently here (and) scored for us," coach Peter DeBoer told the San Jose Mercury News of the 21-year-old Labanc. "The puck follows him around. I also like other parts of his game. ... He's done a great job and he’s a hard guy to remove from the lineup just because of how he's playing and how he's contributing." Toronto suffered its fourth loss in five games on Sunday despite unleashing a season-high 52 shots on goal in a 3-1 setback versus Colorado. Frederik Andersen received the night off against the Avalanche but carries a .935 save percentage over his last nine starts into Tuesday's tilt with San Jose.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (16-11-1): With defensemen Marc-Edouard Vlasic and David Schlemko nursing lower-body injuries, the Sharks recalled 2013 first-round selection Mirco Mueller from San Jose of the American Hockey League. The move could be just for the short term as Vlasic admitted to feeling better on Sunday, one day removed from sitting out the third period against the Hurricanes. Dylan DeMelo logged a season-high 17:16 of ice time on Saturday and has played the last three games in the absence of Schlemko, who appears close to a return.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (11-11-5): Coach Mike Babcock has never been shy about pressing the buttons of the younger members of his roster in order to get their attention. Mitch Marner was the latest example as the rookie was demoted to the fourth line in the first period on Sunday to play alongside Matt Martin and Ben Smith. "I've just been watching the games," Babcock said of the move. "I think there has been a message (from the coaching staff) going on for a bit." Marner responded to the message by setting up Jake Gardiner's goal to record his eighth point (three goals, five assists) and improve to a plus-3 rating in his last six home games.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto C Tyler Bozak has recorded 14 (five goals, nine assists) of his 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) at home.

2. San Jose veteran C Joe Thornton has five assists in his past four games.

3. The Maple Leafs have yielded three or fewer goals in each of their last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Sharks 2