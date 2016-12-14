Sharks tie game late, top Leafs in shootout

TORONTO -- Logan Couture was the only player to score in the shootout, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Tuesday night.

The Sharks (17-11-1) rallied for two goals in the third period to tie the game 2-2 to force overtime.

Justin Braun and Joe Pavelski scored for San Jose, which won its second game in a row.

Rookie Auston Matthews scored a goal and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, who lost their second in a row. Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto (11-11-6), and William Nylander had two assists.

Frederik Andersen stopped 40 shots in the Maple Leafs' goal.

Goaltender Martin Jones made 29 saves for the Sharks.

Hyman, who was helped from the ice minutes before after blocking a shot, returned to score the first goal of the game at 6:58 of the first period. The center's fifth goal of the season came on a tip-in of a shot by Matthews.

The Sharks outshot the Maple Leafs 14-13 in the first period.

The Maple Leafs thought they had a goal at 3:31 of the second period, but Toronto's Nazem Kadri was given a goaltender-interference penalty on the play.

The Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead on the 13th goal of the season by Matthews at 7:46 of the second with the Sharks two men down.

San Jose's Tommy Wingels took a holding penalty at 6:17 and Matt Nieto was penalized for goaltender interference at 6:40 to give Toronto a two-man advantage.

San Jose held a 26-20 advantage in shots in the second period.

The Sharks broke through in the third period on a backhand shot from the slot by Braun at 12:43. It was the first goal of the season for Braun.

San Jose went on the power play at 14:46 when Matt Hunwick was called for interference.

The Sharks scored four second later on the ninth goal of the season by Pavelski to tie the game at 2.

Jones made a couple of big saves in the overtime, including one on Kadri.

NOTES: Toronto D Martin Marincin (lower-body injury) missed his second consecutive game Tuesday. He was injured during the win at Boston on Saturday and coach Mike Babcock said Tuesday that Marincin will be "out for a little bit." ... Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower body injury) and D David Schlemko (lower body injury) were game-time decisions. Vlasic, injured Saturday against Carolina, did not play. Schlemko, who missed the three previous games, returned to the lineup. ... The Maple Leafs' next game will be Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes, the third of five straight games at home. ... The Sharks will make the second stop on their four-game trip when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.