Sharks easily handle Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Following his team’s morning skate Thursday, San Jose Sharks coach Todd McLellan called his team a desperate group.

San Jose played like a desperate team Thursday night. The Sharks outshot the Leafs 21-8 in the first period alone, easily skating away with a 4-1 win at Air Canada Centre.

“Really pleased with the effort. The structure that we played with tonight is what we need all the time,” said McLellan. “I thought that allowed us to feel comfortable in the game.”

Centers Logan Couture and Tommy Wingels, along with left winger Tomas Hertl and right winger Melker Karlsson, had the Sharks (35-28-8) goals.

Center Joe Thornton had a pair of assists, becoming just the 19th player in NHL history to record 900 career assists.

”When I shook his hand tonight, I just let him know how proud we are of him,“ said McLellan of Thornton. ”That’s remarkable, a special feat and he’s got a lot left in him too.

“We’re fortunate to have him playing well for us right now and the guys are rallying around him, I think that’s fairly obvious.”

Antti Niemi made 27 saves to improve to 5-1-0 in six career starts against the Leafs.

The Sharks now trail the idle Los Angeles Kings by just three points for the third seed in the Pacific Division. San Jose is six points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Sharks have now won nine of the last 10 overall meetings with the Leafs. San Jose has also picked up five straight wins in Toronto.

”If we play aggressive like that, we’re really hard to play against,“ said Thornton. ”All four lines can be aggressive, our (defense) can pinch, our forwards come over top of them.

“The more aggressive we are, the harder we are to play against.”

Defenseman Jake Gardiner had the lone Leafs (27-39-6) goal while goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 38 saves in the loss.

Toronto has now dropped four straight, falling to 19-15-1 on home ice this season.

”We’re probably a junior team against an NHL team tonight,“ said Bernier. ”I don’t know how many times we’re going to talk about having a good start and we just don’t do it.

“They got a lucky goal on the fourth one there, five seconds left in the second period. ... That really changed the momentum for us.”

Hertl opened the scoring with his 12th of the season re-directing a feed from center Chris Tierney past Bernier at 7:02 of the first period.

Couture made it 2-0 at 2:06 of the second period, taking a Thornton feed, skating from behind the goal line to the front of the net and beating Bernier between his arms for his 23rd of the season.

Gardiner beat a screened Niemi with a point shot for his third goal of the season at 8:54 of the middle frame. With the goal, Gardiner snapped a 44-game drought, netting his first goal since Dec. 6. The 24-year-old now has four goals in five career meetings with the Sharks.

“It was like a pro team playing a non-pro team,” said Leafs interim head coach Peter Horachek. “We were outclassed, outworked, outskated, outhit. I‘m not sure outhit. They didn’t have to. They had the puck the whole time. It wasn’t good.”

Karlsson one-timed a Thornton feed past Bernier for his 13th of the season, giving the Sharks a 3-1 lead at 10:19 of the second.

With 5.1 seconds remaining in the second, Wingels re-directed a Matt Nieto shot past a screened Bernier for his 15th of the season.

NOTES: Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri served the first of a four-game suspension Thursday night for an elbow to the head of Edmonton Oilers RW Matt Fraser on Monday night. ... Leafs D T.J. Brennan was a healthy scratch. ... Toronto recalled C Sam Carrick from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. ... Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic will have his jersey retired by his junior club, the Quebec Remparts, on Friday night. ... Sharks LW John Scott was a healthy scratch. Leafs C Peter Holland (lower body) missed his second game because of injury. ... San Jose D Scott Hannan was a healthy scratch. ... Leafs C Trevor Smith dressed in his 100th career NHL game. Toronto LW James van Riemsdyk suited up in his 200th game for the Maple Leafs.