Sharks complete Ontario shootout sweep

OTTAWA -- The second shootout for the San Jose Sharks in 24 hours came down to a showdown between a sniper and an enforcer.

They had the sniper.

Rookie Kevin Labanc scored the only goal of the shootout, in the fourth round, as the Sharks defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.

The leading scorer of the Ontario Hockey League last season made a couple of quick moves before beating goalie Mike Condon with a shot between the legs.

"It was nice to go last, I guess, and kind of feel out the goalie and see what he gave," said Labanc. "I just got the option to see his tendencies. He seemed really under control so you kind of wanted to get him off his game a little bit and open something up, take a shot or something. That's what I saw."

Just before Labanc's decider, the Senators last chance belonged to Chris Neil, the franchise's all-time penalty minute leader. Before the opening face-off, a ceremony was held to honor Neil, who played the 1000th game of his career Saturday in Los Angeles.

His shootout attempt, the first of his career, saw Neil drop the puck to his skates and kick it back up before his shot was stopped by Martin Jones.

"It was close," said Neil. "I looked over at the goalie after and he's like 'whoa'. He didn't expect that. I just had to get it up. I think that's my go-to move I use in practice. I had to try it. It was nice I got the opportunity to go."

It was the second start in 24 hours for Jones, who defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday. He wound up with 28 saves as the Sharks improved to 18-11-1.

Condon stopped 26 shots for the Senators, who slipped to 16-11-3.

Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns and Chris Tierney scored in regulation time for San Jose, while Bobby Ryan, Kyle Turris and Dion Phaneuf replied for the Senators.

The night featured hostilities between two teams that played exactly one week earlier in San Jose.

Sharks center Logan Couture left the game in the third period after taking a cross check in the back of the head from Senators winger Mike Hoffman, who was given a major and a misconduct for his efforts.

"I didn't like it," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said of the play. "Hopefully (Couture) is all right."

In the second period, Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic was involved in a stick incident with Senators captain Erik Karlsson along the end boards. Moments later, Turris fought Vlasic, earning an instigator minor, major and 10-minutes misconduct. Vlasic was given a fighting major, while getting away with what Senators coach Guy Boucher called a "two hand spear to the throat" of Karlsson.

"It was a shot that none of us liked on our captain, and what we think is the best player in the league," said Turris. "I didn't think I should have gotten a 10 for instigator. I went over and started talking to him, and he actually dropped his gloves first. But that's for the refs to make a decision and they have to make quick calls."

Vlasic was surprised to be accused of spearing.

"He grabs my stick and I'm yanking it from him," he said. "I have no idea what happened. I just pulled it from him and started skating. I didn't even know it was Karlsson."

Pavelski and Ryan exchanged first period goals before Burns put the Sharks ahead 2-1 on a strong solo rush just past the midway mark of the second period.

It was the 13th of the season for the San Jose defenseman.

"Great goal," said Sharks center Joe Thornton. "He's the best player in the world. Not just the best defenseman. The best player in the world. I think if he just plays 50 more games the Norris is just waiting for him. It's that easy for him."

After Turris evened the count in the second, Phaneuf gave Ottawa the lead at the 16:42 mark of the third, but Tierney sent the game into overtime with his third goal of the season 1:18 later.

In the extra five, the Senators killed off a bench minor for having two many men on the ice.

"We definitely played a solid game," said Boucher, whose team had lost three of its last four while giving up 19 goals. "We had a lot of character. They wanted to pay the price. They wanted to play better than the previous game. I really like our bounce back."

NOTES: Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic returned after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Senators D Mark Borowiecki served the second of a two-game suspension. ... Senators D Ben Harpur was called up from Binghamton to play his first NHL game this season and the sixth of his career. ... Sharks RW Joonas Donskoi, who hasn't scored since Oct. 29, was a healthy scratch. ... Sharks D Mirco Mueller was scratched. ... Sharks D Dylan DeMelo was scratched. ... Senators D Andreas Englund was a healthy scratch.