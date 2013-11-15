Preview: Sharks at Oilers

The San Jose Sharks seek their first regulation win in nearly three weeks when they continue their road trip against the offensively challenged Edmonton Oilers on Friday. San Jose has gone 2-1-4 since posting a 5-2 victory at Ottawa on Oct. 27, with both of the wins coming in overtime. The Sharks have gone beyond regulation in each of their last three games and six of the last seven, with three ending in overtime and three going to a shootout.

Defenseman Dan Boyle set up rookie Tomas Hertl’s tying goal with 65 seconds remaining in the third period before scoring 2:38 into the extra session as San Jose rallied for a 2-1 triumph at Vancouver on Thursday. Edmonton looks to halt its four-game overall losing streak and end its scoreless drought at home. The Oilers suffered their franchise-record third straight shutout loss at home Wednesday, a 3-0 setback against Dallas.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), TSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (12-2-5): San Jose improved to 2-0-1 on its five-game road trip and 2-1 in overtime this season. The Sharks are just two points behind league-leading Anaheim and are tied with Chicago and St. Louis for the fewest amount of regulation losses (two). Captain Joe Thornton recorded his 805th career assist Thursday, putting him seven behind Pierre Turgeon for 29th place on the all-time list and four points back of Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142) for 50th in career scoring.

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-14-2): Edmonton was firing on all cylinders at the start of the season, scoring four goals in each of its first two home games. But the well ran dry quickly, as the club has totaled two tallies in its last five contests at Rexall Place. “This is extremely frustrating,” captain Andrew Ference said. “It’s obviously a huge challenge for everybody to keep their heads up right now and not grip their sticks too tight.”

OVERTIME

1. The Oilers have not scored at home since 17:56 of the third period against Washington on Oct. 24.

2. San Jose has won each of its last three visits to Edmonton.

3. The Sharks lead the league with a plus-24 goal differential, while the Oilers are last at minus-30.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Oilers 1