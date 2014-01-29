Preview: Sharks at Oilers

The San Jose Sharks attempt to bounce back from a tough loss when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. San Jose’s offense came up empty Monday as it dropped a 1-0 home decision to the Los Angeles Kings. It was the fourth 1-0 final involving the Sharks this season, three of which have come in their last eight contests (1-2-0).

Edmonton is seeking its season high-tying third straight win after skating to a 4-2 victory at Vancouver on Monday. David Perron recorded his second career hat trick as the Oilers defeated the Canucks for the first time in four tries this season. Edmonton, which won three in a row from Nov. 16-21, now looks for its first win over San Jose in 2013-14 after being outscored 8-2 in two losses earlier this campaign.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (34-13-6): San Jose has been shut out three times this season, dropping 1-0 decisions to Boston on Jan. 11 and Los Angeles on Monday while also being blanked in a 1-0 shootout victory at Detroit on Oct. 21. Alex Stalock had his shutout streak stopped at 178 minutes, 55 seconds - a franchise record.

ABOUT THE OILERS (17-32-6): With his hat trick on Monday, Perron eclipsed the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career and raised his season total to a career-high 22. The 25-year-old tallied 21 times in 2011-12 while with St. Louis. Perron’s other career hat trick also came against Vancouver on Nov. 10, 2009, when he was a member of the Blues.

OVERTIME

1. Stalock eclipsed the previous club-record shutout streak of 170:58 set in 2009 by Evgeni Nabokov.

2. San Jose C Joe Pavelski and Edmonton RW Jordan Eberle both had five-game point streaks come to an end Monday.

3. Pavelski and C Patrick Marleau have recorded two goals and an assist apiece against Edmonton this season, while Oilers RW Nail Yakupov has tallied twice versus San Jose.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Oilers 1