Preview: Sharks at Oilers

With their 10th consecutive postseason berth under wraps, the San Jose Sharks turn their attention to the Presidents’ Trophy as they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. San Jose clinched a playoff spot and moved two points ahead of second-place Anaheim in the Pacific Division on Monday despite dropping a 2-1 shootout decision in Calgary. The Sharks sit two points behind St. Louis for the top spot in the Western Conference and trail Boston by three in the race for first overall in the league.

The Sharks won their first two meetings with the Oilers this season before suffering a 3-0 loss at Edmonton on Jan. 29. Taylor Hall recorded a goal and two assists while Ben Scrivens made history by making 59 saves - the most in a regular-season shutout during the NHL’s expansion era. The Oilers have lost two straight following a three-game point streak, scoring just one goal in each defeat.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), TSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (46-18-9): San Jose has surged to the top of the Pacific thanks to a 12-game stretch during which it has suffered just one regulation loss (8-1-3). Joe Pavelski remains the team leader with 34 goals despite having his drought reach seven games on Monday. The 29-year-old has scored in only three of his last 22 contests, totaling six tallies in that stretch.

ABOUT THE OILERS (25-38-9): Edmonton is 1-2-0 on its six-game homestand, which began a stretch during which the club plays 10 of its final 13 games at Rexall Place. Laurent Brossoit was recalled from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League due to an injury to fellow goaltender Viktor Fasth during Monday’s practice. Fasth was helped off the ice after suffering what was believed to be a sprained neck in a collision with center Anton Lander. “He got driven into the net off a rush and banged his head,” coach Dallas Eakins said. “He wasn’t concussed or anything.”

OVERTIME

1. San Jose LW James Sheppard has scored two goals in as many games after totaling the same amount over his first 56 contests this season.

2. Oilers RW Nail Yakupov is expected to miss his fourth straight contest with an ankle injury.

3. The Sharks could be without C Logan Couture, who left Monday’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Oilers 2