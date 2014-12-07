Preview: Sharks at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers seek their first victory since Nov. 9 when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in the opener of a home-and-home series. Edmonton has failed to get into the win column since posting a 3-1 triumph at the New York Rangers, going 0-7-4 while scoring more than two goals only three times. The slide continued in disappointing fashion Wednesday, when the Oilers allowed the tying tally with 3:06 remaining in the third period and the winner 17 seconds into overtime.

San Jose looks to extend its winning streak to five games after holding on for a 3-2 triumph at Calgary on Saturday. Patrick Marleau snapped a tie at 9:18 of the third period while Logan Couture and defenseman Justin Braun each recorded a goal and an assist as the Sharks avenged a 2-0 home loss on Nov. 26. San Jose won four of its five meetings with the Oilers last season, including two of three in Edmonton.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (14-10-4): Marleau’s goal was the 444th of his career, tying him with the recently retired Daniel Alfredsson for 60th place on the all-time list. It was the 35-year-old’s third tally in 23 games after he opened the season with four in five contests. Tyler Kennedy, who returned from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury and scored twice against Boston on Thursday, took two shifts versus Calgary before exiting with an undisclosed ailment.

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-15-5): Eight of the 11 defeats on Edmonton’s skid have been by one goal and another was a two-goal setback. Luke Gazdic, who only has been in the lineup for the last five losses after recovering from shoulder surgery, believes the team’s battle level needs to rise. “We’ve been close, but at the end of the day, a loss is a loss, whether you lose by five or you lose by one,” the left wing told the team’s website. “We’re still finding ways to lose games, but we have to find a way to turn that around and find a way to win it.”

OVERTIME

1. The Pacific Division rivals wrap up their string of three meetings in 12 days in San Jose on Dec. 18.

2. Following its home-and-home set with San Jose, Edmonton partakes in another with Anaheim.

3. Sharks LW John Scott notched an assist Saturday, his first in 120 games.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Oilers 1