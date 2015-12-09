Preview: Sharks at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers attempt to remain perfect on their five-game homestand when they host the Pacific Division-rival San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Edmonton is seeking a season-high fourth consecutive victory after beginning its string of contests at Rexall Place with triumphs over Boston in a shootout, Dallas in overtime and Buffalo in regulation.

The Oilers also won three straight from Oct. 17-21 before having the winning streak halted by Washington at home. San Jose, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid its fifth consecutive overall loss and third in a row on the road. The Sharks fell to 0-4-0 this month with a 4-2 setback at Calgary on Tuesday despite battling back from a pair of deficits in the first period. San Jose went 3-1-1 against Edmonton last season, with its lone regulation loss being a one-goal decision.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (14-13-0): Logan Couture made his return Tuesday after missing 23 games with a fractured right fibula. The 26-year-old notched an assist and committed two minor penalties in 12 minutes, 38 seconds of ice time. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic sat out his second straight contest with a lower-body injury and will not be in the lineup against Edmonton.

ABOUT THE OILERS (11-15-2): Taylor Hall appears to be heating up as he has tallied in each of his last two contests following a six-game drought. The 24-year-old’s goal against Buffalo on Sunday was his team-leading third game-winner of the season. Left wing Jujhar Khaira was credited with his first career point Tuesday, when it was announced he assisted on Hall’s goal versus Dallas four days earlier.

1. Oilers coach Todd McLellan will be facing San Jose for the first time since parting ways with the club after seven seasons during the summer.

2. Sharks C Dainius Zubrus, who was signed on Nov. 24, recorded an assist Tuesday after being kept off the scoresheet in each of his first five games with the club.

3. Edmonton RW Teddy Purcell looks to post his first goal-scoring streak of the season after ending a nine-game drought Sunday.

