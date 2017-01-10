Preview: Sharks at Oilers

The San Jose Sharks are hoping their new-found offense can help them remain on top of the Pacific Division. Fresh off a season-high goal total, the first-place Sharks begin a two-game trek of Alberta on Tuesday when they visit the upstart Edmonton Oilers.

"It's been awhile since we scored that many," captain Joe Pavelski said after his two-goal performance aided San Jose in snapping a three-game skid with Saturday's 6-3 victory over Detroit. "Seen a few articles on that. It's (been) tough to get five this year." The 32-year-old Pavelski has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last nine games overall and scored and set up a goal in a 3-2 overtime triumph versus Edmonton on Dec. 23 to improve his total to 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 41 career encounters. Oilers forward Patrick Maroon also tallied in the first meeting and earned NHL Second Star of the Week honors on Monday after erupting for five goals and an assist in his last four games. The 28-year-old Maroon, who has already surpassed his career-high total in goals of 11, upped that number to a team-best 16 after tallying twice for his fifth multi-goal performance in the NHL in Sunday's 5-3 setback to Ottawa.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (24-14-2): Veteran forward Patrick Marleau has answered his demotion to the third line by scoring in back-to-back games while increasing his point total to 10 (six goals, four assists) in his last 13. "I think Patty Marleau's playing at a really high level right now," coach Peter DeBoer told the San Jose Mercury News. "I like that line. I think (Chris Tierney) and (Joel) Ward complement him and his speed and how he's playing. Those guys have been real solid." Ward has recorded consecutive two-point performances after being limited to just one assist in his previous eight contests.

ABOUT THE OILERS (21-14-7): Captain Connor McDavid has added to his NHL-best point (48) and assist total (34) by setting up five tallies in his last three games. The 19-year-old had two assists on Sunday for his league-leading 15th multi-point performance, with one coming after he scored and set up a goal in the first meeting with San Jose. Workhorse Cam Talbot leads all goaltenders in games played (37), saves (1,030) and shot attempts (1,120), but sports just a 1-1-2 career mark versus the Sharks despite stopping 106 of 116 shots.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose rookie RW Kevin Labanc scored twice in the first encounter with Edmonton to ignite a stretch of six points (three goals, three assists) in his last seven games.

2. The Oilers waived struggling G Jonas Gustavsson on Monday in addition to assigning fourth overall pick Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and recalling fellow F Anton Slepyshev.

3. Sharks D Brent Burns has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in last 16 contests.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Sharks 2