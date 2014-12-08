Oilers end skid with win over Sharks

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Pigs were flying all over the place Sunday as the Edmonton Oilers snapped their 11-game winless streak by snapping the San Jose Sharks four-game winning streak.

Go figure.

In a shocker at Rexall Place, David Perron scored at 10:26 of the third period to give the Oilers a 2-1 upset victory.

“It’s a great step, it’s fun to be winning,” said the Oilers left winger, whose shot was going wide until it banked in off a San Jose defenseman.

“I just spun and was shooting far side in my head. It was a few feet wide, but it hit their guy and went in. I’ll certainly take it with some of the bounces we’ve had this year.”

It’s been a month of bad luck and bad hockey for an Oilers team that hadn’t won since Nov. 9. So finally being able to leave an arena without having to explain a loss felt really good.

”That was by far our best game of the season,“ said right winger Nail Yakupov. ”We played simple, we played strong, we fought for the puck. It was really good.

“I think we were hungrier for the two points than San Jose was.”

This was a matchup of teams headed in opposite directions, with significantly different levels of gas in the tank.

The Sharks came to Edmonton on a four-game winning streak, their longest of the season, but were playing on weary legs after a hard-fought win over the Calgary Flames in the late game Saturday night. They also gave the start to backup goalie Alex Stalock, who hadn’t played a game since Nov. 8.

”If you go there, it begins to sound like we’re using excuses,“ said Sharks coach Todd McLellan, when asked if his team was tired after three games in four nights. ”Teams play that in the league all the time. They (Oilers) happened to be sitting since Wednesday and they were fresh, they took advantage of it.

“I still think that good teams can find ways -- and we almost did, we stuck with it for a while -- to win those games.”

The Oilers were also playing their first game since general manager Craig MacTavish had to hold a media conference to explain why their playoff hopes were dead before mid-December for the second year in a row.

The Oilers, properly embarrassed by their situation, wanted to show a little more intensity, and did.

Shots were 11-2 after 20 minutes as Edmonton came out hard and fast. It didn’t result in any goals, though, as the 27th ranked offense in the NHL had to settle for a scoreless tie at the first intermission.

“We knew they were going to come hard, there’s been a lot of talk around the city here and they’ve been under some pressure,” said Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon. “They came out hard, but we can’t use that as an excuse, we have to expect their best and we have to give our best.”

Edmonton finally got on the scoreboard 7:45 into the second period when Yakupov broke a lengthy drought of his own. His fourth of the season and first in 10 games gave Edmonton the 1-0 lead.

But it was short lived.

It took the Sharks just 2:06 to get it back as left winger Tye McGinn was left all alone in the slot for his first of the season at 9:51 to make it 1-1 after 40.

After Perron scored in the third, the Oilers were just 9:36 away from a rare and long-awaited victory.

It was a looong 9:36, but they got it.

“Overall I thought we played a really smart, mature game with a lot of gamesmanship, overall just a really solid effort,” said head coach Dallas Eakins, who doesn’t want to get too excited over one win in 12 games.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We won by a goal. It allows you to enjoy your night and part of the day tomorrow but we’re not going to have a parade over this.”

NOTES: During their 11-game winless skid, the Oilers were held to two or fewer goals eight times. They rank 27th in the NHL in goals per game. ... Edmonton C Boyd Gordon, who left the Winnipeg game last Wednesday after blocking a shot, and didn’t practice Friday or Saturday, played hurt Sunday against the Sharks. ... San Jose RW Tyler Kennedy had to leave Saturday’s game in Calgary after only two shifts. His left arm is in a sling and isn’t expected back anytime soon. ... Sharks LW Matt Nieto is day-to-day with a lower body injury suffered Thursday against Boston. ... San Jose has six players with 20 points or more -- Couture, Marleau, Pavelski, Thornton, Burns, Wingels. The Oilers don’t have one. ... Edmonton D Nikita Nikitin is back on the shelf with his recurring back trouble. ... Oilers D Justin Schultz has seven hits in 25 games. ... The Oilers have only led after 20 minutes three times in 27 games this season.