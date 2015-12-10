EditorsNote: update 2: scoring change on Oilers’ third goal in 13th graf

Hall scores OT winner as Oilers sink Sharks

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Todd McLellan is the winningest coach in San Jose Sharks’ team history. On Wednesday, the new Edmonton Oilers coach learned what it was like to beat the Sharks.

Left winger Taylor Hall converted a picture-perfect pass from center Leon Draisaitl to give the Oilers the overtime winner, a 4-3 decision over the Sharks.

“I think for (McLellan), it’s very special to win a game like that against a team where he spent a lot of years,” said Draisaitl.

It was the first time the Oilers had faced the Sharks in the regular season since McLellan took over as Edmonton’s coach. He spent seven seasons with the Sharks, but he and the organization agreed to part ways after the 2014-15 season.

McLellan said that, when he coached the Sharks, he saw his fair share of wild nights in Edmonton. This was another crazy game, but McLellan was on the other side

“I‘m happy for our guys. We’ve managed to string some wins together and feel more confident... We were talking after the game and I remember the last time that teal team was in the building, I remember getting 60 shots on goal and the time before that I think it was 50.”

“Their goalie (Anders Nilsson) was good and it was a good hockey game,” said Sharks coach Peter DeBoer. “But for us playing back-to-back and four in six nights, I thought we gave a (heck) of an effort and probably deserved better.”

The overtime came after a wild third period. The Oilers entered the third nursing a 1-0 lead thanks to a marker from Draisaitl, but then the two teams exploded to combine for five goals and sent the game to overtime, tied 3-3.

It started at 3:56 of the third. Sharks defenseman Justin Braun came in off the point, took the pass from center Patrick Marleau, then backhanded the puck past Nilsson. It was the first goal of the season for Braun, who scored just once in 2014-15.

“You’re just trying to get that first one and then the floodgates opened,” said Braun. “We were fortunate to get the next two after that, but unfortunately they got that third one for them to go in.”

At 7:23 of the third, Jordan Eberle did a 180-degree spin and unleashed a backhand into the top corner to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

The topsy-turvy third took more twist and turns as centers Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski scored 90 seconds apart, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Pavelski showed great-hand eye coordination, using his stick to bunt out of mid-air and into the goal.

The game took another wild twist with just 4:37 left, when Oilers right winger Iiro Pakarinen fired a puck through a screen, off center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and into the net.

But, despite the wild exchange of goals in the third, the three-on-three overtime wasn’t filled with end-to-end action. Hall’s goal, with just 1:01 left in overtime, came off the only good scoring chance of overtime.

Hall said NHL teams are beginning to figure out how to make three-on-three more tactical and close-checking.

“I think you’re starting to see that it’s getting dumbed down a little bit,” said Hall, who finished the night with a goal and an assist. “And that was, by far, the least exciting three-on-three I’ve been a part of this year and it seems like it’s been a steady progression to that. Teams don’t want to give up anything.”

Logan Couture, who came back Tuesday night in Calgary after missing 23 games with a broken fibula, started and played the first two periods in Edmonton, but did not come out for the third. DeBoer said Couture had a lower-body injury.

With this being McLellan’s first game coaching against his old team, there was some added emotion. After delivering a big hit, Khaira dropped the gloves with Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon. As well, Oilers left winger Luke Gazdic dropped the gloves and squared off against Sharks right winger Mike Brown.

The Oilers extended their winning streak to four games.

NOTES: Oilers coach Todd McLellan won 311 career regular-season games over seven NHL seasons as the Sharks’ bench boss. He led the team to playoff appearances in six of his seven seasons. ... The Oilers placed veteran D Mark Fayne on waivers Wednesday. If he isn’t claimed, he will be assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif. Fayne has one point in 24 games this year and is a minus-8. Fayne had not cleared waivers by game time so was listed as a healthy scratch. ... The Oilers five players on injured reserve: LW Benoit Pouliot (lower body), D Andrew Ference (undisclosed), C Connor McDavid (broken clavicle), LW Rob Klinkhammer (undisclosed) and RW Nail Yakupov (ankle). ... The Sharks scratched D Matt Tennyson and LW Matt Nieto, while D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower body) didn’t make the trip and RW Ben Smith (concussion) is on injured reserve.