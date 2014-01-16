Preview: Sharks at Panthers

The San Jose Sharks continue their three-game road trip when they visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. San Jose began its trek at Washington on Tuesday, when Patrick Marleau scored the lone goal of the shootout in a 2-1 triumph that improved the club to 17-1-0 in its last 18 meetings with the Capitals. The Sharks have not recorded back-to-back victories since capturing four in a row from Dec. 21-29.

Florida looks to extend its point streak to four games after posting a 4-2 home win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Scottie Upshall registered a goal and an assist as the Panthers scored the game’s first four goals en route to snapping New York’s seven-game road winning streak. Florida has earned at least one point in six of its last seven contests (4-1-2) and is 11-5-2 over its last 18.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (29-12-6): Captain Joe Thornton failed to get on the scoresheet Tuesday, leaving him two points shy of Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull (1,170) for 48th place on the all-time list. Thornton has been held without a point in two straight contests and three of his last four after registering an eight-game streak during which he collected 12 assists. The 34-year-old has gone 20 games without a goal, last tallying on Dec. 3 at Toronto.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (18-21-7): Florida scored three goals in the first period Tuesday, its best output in a session since netting three tallies in the third period of its season-opening win at Dallas on Oct. 3. Captain Ed Jovanovski notched two assists for his first multi-point performance since Dec. 18, 2011 against Carolina. Fellow defenseman Brian Campbell registered his 100th point as a Panther with an assist versus New York.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose participated in its 13th shootout of the season, one behind Washington for the league lead.

2. Florida has gone 0-for-22 on the power play over its last seven contests.

3. Sharks D Matt Irwin returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Panthers 1