Preview: Sharks at Panthers

After mustering little offensively this season, the Florida Panthers were unable to benefit from tying their season-high goal total en route to losing their third straight game (0-2-1). The Panthers look to snap the skid when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Nick Bjugstad, who will play in his 100th career contest, scored for the second consecutive game in Florida’s 6-4 loss to Calgary on Saturday after failing to tally in his previous 10 outings.

While Florida dropped the opener of its three-game homestand, San Jose fell to 1-1-0 on its seven-game road trip after suffering a 5-2 defeat to Chicago on Sunday. Joe Thornton set up both of Joe Pavelski’s goals and moved within one point of Bernie Nicholls (1,209) for 43rd place on the all-time list. Thornton has enjoyed considerable success versus the Panthers, against whom he has collected nine goals and 19 assists in 33 career games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE SHARKS (8-6-2): Antti Niemi has yielded seven goals on 55 shots en route to losing his last two starts. Alex Stalock could get the nod for the first time since Wednesday, when he snapped an 0-2-1 stretch by making 37 saves in San Jose’s 5-3 victory over Dallas. The 27-year-old Minnesota native would love a repeat performance of his lone meeting with Florida, when he turned aside all 24 shots he faced for his first career shutout in the Sharks’ 3-0 triumph on Jan. 16.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (4-4-4): After permitting 11 goals in its previous eight contests, Florida has yielded 10 over the last two. Adding to the Panthers’ recent defensive woes is the knee injury to blue-liner Dmitry Kulikov, who is expected to undergo another MRI exam. Coach Gerard Gallant told reporters he didn’t think Kulikov would be sidelined for more than a few games, according to the Miami Herald.

OVERTIME

1. Florida G Roberto Luongo recorded 52 saves in his team’s 3-2 triumph over San Jose on March 18.

2. Pavelski is riding a three-game point streak overall and has recorded two goals and three assists in six meetings with the Panthers.

3. The clubs will reconvene and complete their two-game season series in San Jose on Nov. 20.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Panthers 1