San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones, a former King who was acquired by the Sharks in an offseason trade with the Boston Bruins, shook off the early goal before blanking Los Angeles the rest of the way in a win Wednesday. Jones stopped 19 of 20 shots.

D Cavan Fitzgerald was signed to a standard, entry-level contract by The San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Fitzgerald, 19, currently leads all Halifax (QMJHL) defensemen in points, posting three goals and two assists in his first seven games this season. In 2014-15, Fitzgerald posted 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) in just 40 games as a rookie with Halifax.

D Brent Burns and C Joe Thornton added a goal and an assist apiece as the Sharks pounded the Kings by scoring five consecutive times in a win Wednesday.

C Joe Pavelski scored a goal and recorded two assists, leading the San Jose Sharks to a 5-1 rout of the Los Angeles Kings in the opener for both clubs Wednesday night at Staples Center.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic had two assists Wednesday for San Jose, which rolled to a lopsided decision for the second year in a row. The Sharks earned a 4-0 win in the Kings’ home opener last year.