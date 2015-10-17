San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

F Nikolay Goldobin was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old Goldobin has played in one game with the Barracuda this season. In nine games with the Worcester Sharks last season, he registered five points (three goals, two assists). He started the 2014-15 season with HIFK in Finland, posting 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 38 games. The 5-11, 185-pound native of Moscow was originally drafted by the Sharks in the first round (27th overall) of the 2014 NHL draft.

C Logan Couture will undergo surgery to repair a broken right fibula and is expected to miss four to six weeks for the Sharks.