San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones made 31 saves and, in the process, set the Sharks franchise record for consecutive scoreless minutes at 234:39. He entered the game with a 178:11 shutout streak, only having yielded one goal in his three previous starts. That goal occurred 1:49 into San Jose’s season opener, a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on Oct. 7.

LW Patrick Marleau scored in regulation for San Jose, which improved to 4-0-0. The Sharks are one of three unbeaten teams in the NHL, along with Montreal and Minnesota.