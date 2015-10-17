FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 18, 2015 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Martin Jones made 31 saves and, in the process, set the Sharks franchise record for consecutive scoreless minutes at 234:39. He entered the game with a 178:11 shutout streak, only having yielded one goal in his three previous starts. That goal occurred 1:49 into San Jose’s season opener, a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on Oct. 7.

LW Patrick Marleau scored in regulation for San Jose, which improved to 4-0-0. The Sharks are one of three unbeaten teams in the NHL, along with Montreal and Minnesota.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
