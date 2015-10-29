San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

LW Joonas Donskoi returned to the San Jose lineup on Wednesday after missing five games due to a lower-body injury. He rejoined the top line of C Joe Thornton and RW Joe Pavelski.

C Ben Smith returned to center the Sharks’ fourth line after missing three games after sustaining a cut to his ear that required 17 stitches when struck by a puck shot by teammate D Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

RW Joe Pavelski scored the Sharks’ lone goal Wednesday. The Sharks tied the game early in the third period on their 15th shot of the game. Center Joe Thornton fed Tennyson in the high slot and the defenseman put a wrist shot on Pekka Rinne that caromed in front where Pavelski rammed home his fourth goal at 1:28. “It feels good to score,” Pavelski said. “But you move and work for that next one. And they got the next one so that takes away from it a little bit.”