San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

LW Joonas Donskoi, who narrowly missed capping a tic-tac-toe passing play earlier, influenced a rebound with a screen in front of Panthers G Al Montoya, got knocked down in the crease, got back up and punched home his second goal at 9:26 on a goal-mouth scramble for a 2-0 San Jose lead. “The last two games, he’s played the best I’ve seen him play,” Sharks C Joe Thornton said. “He’s really fit it, creating things off loose pucks and coming to pucks to make things happen.”

LW Micheal Haley was toiling in the AHL until recalled for Thursday’s game. And while he didn’t find his way into the scoring column, teammate Joe Thornton said he was the reason the Sharks got going.

G Alex Stalock stopped 31 shots against Florida to earn his first victory of the season.

LW Patrick Marleau scored his 460th career goal on a great individual effort 3:46 into the second period to give San Jose a 3-1 lead. Marleau drove the left side, ducked his head inside Alex Petrovic when the Florida defenseman reached with his stick and backhanded his fourth of the season past G Al Montoya.