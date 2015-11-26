FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Nikolay Goldobin was sent to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Goldobin has posted one goal and one assist in six games with the Barracuda this season. With the Sharks, Goldobin registered a goal and an assist in nine games.

F Dainius Zubrus was signed to a one-year, two way contract by the Sharks on Tuesday. Zubrus, 37, recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 42 penalty minutes in 74 games with New Jersey last season. In 1,243 career NHL games with Philadelphia, Montreal, Washington, Buffalo and New Jersey, Zubrus has registered 584 points (225 goals, 359 assists) and 771 penalty minutes.

